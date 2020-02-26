Emmerdale fans divided over climax to Pierce return story

Fans of Emmerdale were left baffled last night as the hostage situation between Pierce Harris, Rhona Goskirk, Vanessa Woodfield and Kim Tate came to a climax.

Viewers at home spotted a series of 'errors' throughout the episode, including that the police took ages to go into the house, Rhona didn't call the cops herself, and Kim managed to untie herself when Vanessa had been struggling for days!

For the last week, rapist and murderer Pierce has been holding Vanessa and her son Johnny hostage in Laurel's home, as Laurel is in Australia.

Pierce has been holding Vanessa and Johnny hostage (Credit: ITV)

His main goal has been to get close to his ex-wife Rhona, who he raped in 2017, thinking that there is a chance they could be together again.

Meanwhile, no one has been suspicious about Vanessa's disappearance as they believed she took Johnny to Paris on what was meant to be her and Charity's honeymoon.

This week, Pierce made a video call to Rhona, showing her that he had her best friend trapped and that the only way to ensure Vanessa's safety was for Rhona to meet him.

In last night's hour-long episode (Tuesday February 24 2020) Rhona went to meet Pierce at Mulberry cottage in the hopes of freeing Vanessa and Johnny.

She pretended to go along with Pierce's plan to leave for a new life, but when Kim Tate came into the house, Pierce knocked Kim unconscious.

Rhona went to meet Pierce (Credit: ITV)

Deciding she needed to take action, Rhona took her phone from the bag and began live streaming Pierce's confession about killing Graham to the Free Marlon page, knowing someone would be watching it.

Seeing Rhona was in danger, Paddy called the police and Bob realised that they were in Laurel's home.

As the police arrived, they assessed what was happening and sent an infrared camera over the house to see who was inside.

Armed police stormed into Mulberry cottage (Credit: ITV Hub)

They soon decided they needed to go in, but before they broke the door down, Rhona had already taken Pierce out with a tranquiliser.

Viewers were baffled by the amount of time the police took to go into the house.

Are you EFFING kidding me right now? The police took ALL THAT TIME to storm it?! 🤷🏻‍♀️🤦‍♀️ #Emmerdale — Elle Christoforou (@ElleSergi) February 25, 2020

I thought the #Police were waiting for the Christmas special before bursting in#Emmerdale — The Sanity Clause ❄ (@StephenCarter2) February 25, 2020

#emmerdale as soon as that live stream was interrupted, the police would have rushed the house. Glad the story is over, but bloody hell. It just gets more ridiculous. — Mark Coughlan (@_MarkyJames) February 25, 2020

Armed police come crashing in, when Rhona had already dealt with him 🤦🏾‍♀️🙄 #Emmerdale — Jane (@libertyjane18) February 25, 2020

Police....about 10 mins late as per usual #emmerdale — joe bloggs (@joeblog87100720) February 25, 2020

How long does it take for police to go in mannnnnnn #emmerdale — Danielle✨Holdsworth (@dsa0905) February 25, 2020

Why are the police just sitting outside?! #emmerdale — Dave (@DavidMackayy) February 25, 2020

While all this was going on downstairs, upstairs tied-up Kim was coming round.

She quickly managed to untie her retraints, while Vanessa, who's been tied up for days, was sitting there watching.

Some fans questioned how Kim managed to free herself so hastily when Vanessa hadn't managed to get close to escaping.

So Vanessa is tied up for a week and makes no attempt to untie herself, even though she’s alone for long stretches. Kim is tied up yet undoes the knots in 5 seconds flat. With long nails to boot. — ItsMrsBitchToYou (@mrsbitchtoyou1) February 25, 2020

Vanessa - tied up for days. Kim Tate - frees herself pretty much instantly #Emmerdale — Sarah (@MissCandySarah) February 25, 2020

Brilliant episode but how did Kim manage to unwrangle her self & Vanessa couldn't well done Kim — Aliwiza (@Aliwiza16) February 25, 2020

Check Kim out! She's undone that in 5 minutes and poor Vanessa has been sat there all week. #Emmerdale — Samantha (@19SamanthaC90) February 25, 2020

There were others who pointed out Rhona should have called the police or escaped.

And a further few wondered why the flashing blue lights of the police cars couldn't be seen from inside the house - does Laurel have magic curtains?!

At least finally someone has some sense and decides to fight back. But why didn’t Rhona phone the police first and then record him? And surely the whole of Yorkshire’s police staffing turned up? Love Laurel’s magic curtains that kept the blue flashing lights out! — ChrisClare (@Triplec55) February 25, 2020

I was thinking the very same lol. There’s been police cars driving through my street a few times with blue flashing lights on and with curtains closed they light up the whole living room! ‍♀️ — Darryl Jason • Actor (@Darryl__Jason) February 26, 2020

I must have seen a diff episode. Load of rubbish, Kim stand here with your back to pierce. Be quiet charity don’t let him know where here. Flashing blue lights everywhere. Rhona filming from front but he doesn’t see camera, charity not noticing passport/clothes not missing — scottishlass (@scottishmouth) February 26, 2020

REALLY? It's the dumbest episode they've ever put out. Rhona NOT calling 999. Rhona NOT opening the door and shouting HELP. Kim knowing her empty house being used but not calling 999. Only stupids would do what they did. — ️‍⚧️ Nicola ️‍⚧️ ️ (@nuffield_girl) February 25, 2020

However, some thought the episode was brilliant and hailed the soap for its amazing performances.

BEST Episode In a while #Emmerdale well done Rhona, Kim and Vanessa hope it will be the start of a new Friendship for them #Emmerdale #JUSTICEFORGRAHAM #JUSTICEFORMARLON — Fiona McSweeney (@ItsFifiMc) February 25, 2020

Absolutely flippin loved #Emmerdale tonight! .. cracking episode! .. WD .. Hope I keep well enough to watch next episode .. reckon Rhona and Kim will bond now .. — FrEkKs Just a mum .. (@FrEkKs) February 25, 2020

#Emmerdale Excellent episode. Good acting from all, just wish Rhona had gone in with a better plan. Worst aspect: Nate. He is not a good guy. You blew that months ago. If he stays he has to be a villain (Kim's new henchman maybe) but he is NEVER going to be anyone's bestie. — Lochnagar (@TeresaJHarvey) February 25, 2020

@emmerdale I AM SPEECHLESS! What an absolutely fantastic episode! Rhona is actually amazing! Jonathan Wrather and @ZoeHenry03 are absolutely incredible, those scenes were so intense, had me completely hooked Well done to every single person involved #Emmerdale — (@Sammalaaa) February 25, 2020

Now Pierce has finally been caught, it looks like they have the evidence they need to prove Marlon's innocence.

Last month, it was revealed Pierce killed Graham after the businessman warned him to stay away from Rhona.

The police took all that time to storm in?

After killing Graham, Pierce framed Rhona's ex-boyfriend Marlon Dingle, who is currently in prison awaiting his trial.

Pierce is Graham's killer (Credit: ITV)

But next week, Marlon returns to the village after being released and is heartbroken to hear his daughter April is being bullied at school.

Things get worse when he finds out his cousin Charity and her son Ryan stole Graham's money.

He then discovers that Kim may have hired someone to kill Graham and his anger reaches boiling point.

He leaves his family shocked when he tells them he's washing his hands of all of them. Has he completely disowned the Dingles?

