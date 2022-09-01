Emmerdale: Who did Mackenzie cheat on Charity with? All suspects revealed!

Emmerdale character Mackenzie cheated on his girlfriend Charity tonight (Thursday, September 1 2022).

Viewers didn’t see who he cheated with, so who could it be?

Charity and Mack got into an argument (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Mackenzie cheats on Charity

Charity and Mackenzie were recently left devastated after discovering Charity’s pregnancy was ectopic and couldn’t continue.

This week Mack tried to make Charity feel better by booking them in for a wellness retreat.

However it wasn’t quite what they were hoping for.

After escaping their meditation session, they began kissing.

But Charity admitted she was worried about being intimate again after losing the baby.

Mack told her he was interested in trying for another baby, however this upset Charity.

She told him to go scatter his seed elsewhere before storming off. Mack then went off to get drunk.

Later she opened up to Mack’s sister Moira and realised she didn’t have to rule out ever having more children.

Charity tried to call Mack, but viewers saw he was in bed with another woman.

The woman’s identity is a mystery.

Next week Mack confides in Nate that he cheated with someone local.

So who could it be?

Emmerdale: Who did Mackenzie cheat on Charity with?

Could Mack have slept with Gabby? (Credit: ITV)

Gabby Thomas

We know Gabby is recently single again after she discovered Kit, aka Chris, had been two-timing her with her stepmother Laurel.

In tonight’s episode, Sandra Flaherty encouraged her to find someone to spend her life with.

It looked like Sandra’s words gave Gabby something to think about.

Could she have stumbled into Mack and slept with him?

Did Mack sleep with Chloe? (Credit: ITV)

Chloe Harris

Chloe Harris previously dated Noah Dingle, however after they split he began stalking her.

She’s also had flings with Jacob Gallagher and Nate Robinson.

In tonight’s episode she was in The Hide, could Mack have run into her there?

Maybe Mack ran into Priya (Credit: ITV)

Priya Sharma

It’s been a long time since Priya had some romance in her life. But could she be the mystery woman that Mack slept with?

We know Priya once had an affair with Pete Barton when he was due to marry her best friend Leyla.

Could she be the woman that Mack slept with?

Sandra has caused a lot of trouble since her return (Credit: ITV)

Sandra Flaherty

We know Sandra has been causing trouble ever since she came back to Emmerdale.

She slept with Rishi to get to his money and has been trying to ruin Liv and Vinny‘s marriage in an attempt to get to Liv’s cash.

If Sandra is willing to ruin her own daughter’s relationship, it’s clear she would have no problem ruining Mackenzie and Charity’s.

Could she be the woman that Mack slept with?

Harriet was left feeling awkward after Dan tried to kiss her (Credit: ITV)

Harriet Finch

Dan Spencer tried to kiss Harriet Finch towards the end of the episode.

She pulled away before heading out.

Harriet has not had the best love life. She previously cheated on boyfriend Will Taylor with DI Mark Malone, who was terrorising Will at the time.

Malone was killed by Will’s daughter Dawn.

Ever since Harriet has stayed single. But after Dan tried to kiss her, could she have run into Mack?

What do you think? Who do you think Mack cheated with?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

