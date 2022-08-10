Emmerdale physiotherapist Kit has had viewers swooning and then fuming since first appearing in the soap in May.

Played by Thoren Ferguson, Kit was introduced to Emmerdale as part of Marlon Dingle‘s stroke recovery storyline.

But did you recognise Thoren from his other parts on TV? And did you realise that he’s also a musician?

Here’s a little more about the man behind the portrayal of Kit…

Emmerdale: Kit is played by Thoren Ferguson

Scottish hunk Thoren plays the charming but deceptive Kit that has ‘sickened‘ fans with his current storyline.

He first made his presence felt by paying visits to Marlon after he was discharged from hospital.

But Marlon became frustrated with his progress, leading to a clash between the two.

The issue boiled down to Marlon struggling to adapt to Kit’s methods. Additionally, Marlon felt he was being pushed too hard and too rapidly.

He put Jai‘s nose of out joint by wooing Laurel.

But as well as courting her, Kit has also been romancing Laurel’s stepdaughter Gabby, who he met on a dating app.

Heartbreak seems to be on the horizon for someone, at least, due to Kit’s roguish and simultaneous pursuit of both women. And it probably won’t be his feelings that get hurt…

Where else have you seen Thoren Ferguson?

While Kit may play on heartstrings, Thoren plays on a stringed instrument. And that’s because he’s a fiddler!

He is an award-winning player, and also teaches and composes. Additionally, he is the leader of ceilidh band The Jacobites, and he has shared videos of their folk music performances on his YouTube account.

The same account also gives a peek at Thoren’s acting career. It seems he has previously featured in Scottish tourism publicity, as well as an advert for Johnnie Walker whisky.

But Thoren has also featured on TV before his current Emmerdale stint.

His TV credits include playing DC Matt Travis Clique and Hal Stewart in The Spanish Princess.

But viewers may recognise him the most from his appearances in Jed Mercurio drama Vigil and two episodes of series six of Shetland.

He played Bretton in the BBC submarine thriller and Eamon Gauldie in Shetland.

And he was most recently seen on the box before Emmerdale as Jamie Travis in The Midwich Cuckoos.

Thoren’s film appearances include roles in Consecration, Matriarch, Blue Christmas, Animals and Tomrrow.

