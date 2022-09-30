Kerry Frank Emmerdale
Emmerdale viewers beg for justice for Frank as they slam Kerry

Fans want justice for Frank

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale viewers are begging for justice for Frank Clayton as they slam Kerry Wyatt.

Kerry has been trying to split up Amelia and Noah, wanting Noah out of her life due to his criminal past.

However fans have been quick to call out Kerry, saying she caused the death of Frank.

Emmerdale Kerry, Noah and Amelia
Kerry doesn’t want Amelia to be with Noah (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Kerry tries to break up Noah and Amelia

Recently pregnant Amelia Spencer got back in a relationship with Noah Dingle.

Amelia is pregnant with Samson Dingle‘s baby, however he made it clear he wants nothing to do with his child.

After Noah got out of prison and found out about Amelia’s pregnancy, he decided he wanted to be there to support her and her baby.

However when Amelia’s dad Dan found out about Noah and Amelia’s relationship, he told Noah to end things with Amelia.

Noah broke up with Amelia, but of course, Amelia found out what her dad had done.

Amelia and Noah soon got back together.

This week, Kerry told Noah about a job opportunity in Lanzarote, but he and Amelia could see she was trying to get rid of him, as he stalked and harassed Chloe Harris.

Noah agreed to take the job but Amelia would go with him. When Kerry found this out, she ruined the opportunity.

Emmerdale Kerry's put out when uncomfortable David fires her
Kerry was responsible for the fire that killed Frank (Credit: ITV)

Viewers beg for justice for Frank as they slam Kerry

Now fans are furious at Kerry, pointing out she and her daughter Amy started the fire that killed Frank Clayton, but were never caught by police.

They also demanded that Kerry goes down for her crimes and that Frank gets justice.

https://twitter.com/RyanGSoapKing11/status/1575746402013118465

What did Amy and Kerry do to Frank?

Before The Hide was in Emmerdale, the Sharma & Sharma sweet factory stood in its place.

Kerry stole charity money from the office safe at the sweet factory to help her daughter Amy, but Amy demanded they take it back.

Kerry and Amy destroyed the CCTV system so they wouldn’t get caught, but this started a fire.

Frank died in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Frank had been fired from the factory that day and was in the building to get his belongings.

However when he found out his daughter Tracy was trapped he tried to help her.

They both made it out of the building but Frank was stood nearby when an explosion went off.

He was thrown into a van by the force of the explosion and killed. Police believe he started the fire as revenge on Jai for firing him.

However Frank’s daughters Vanessa and Tracy know that Kerry and Amy started the fire.

Read more: Emmerdale in 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s arriving in the village this year?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

