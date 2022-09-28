Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Kerry begins vicious plot to get rid of Noah

Tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers (Wednesday, September 28 2022) reveal Kerry begins her plans to get rid of Noah.

Meanwhile Mandy is determined to catch Sandra out, and Will wonders about going ahead with the wedding.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Kerry wants Noah out of the village (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Kerry begins plot to get rid of Noah

Recently Noah and Amelia got back together after Amelia found out Dan forced him to break up with her.

Noah vowed he would be there for her and her baby. But Dan and Kerry are not happy about the relationship.

Tonight Kerry approaches Noah and suggests a job opportunity. He’s pleasantly surprised but believes she’s offering an olive branch.

But Noah and Amelia soon see that the job offer is a ploy to get rid of Noah.

Liv is upset with Vinny (Credit: ITV)

Liv and Vinny over for good?

This week Liv and Sandra returned from Spain and Vinny was shocked to find the house up for sale.

Viewers know Sandra has been planning to steal Liv’s money and run off.

After Vinny found out about the house he was annoyed that Liv didn’t talk to him first before putting it for sale.

Vinny told his mum Mandy and she’s convinced Sandra is trying to cause issues.

She came up with a plan for revenge, while Vinny played along with Liv, telling her he will move to Spain with her and Sandra.

Tonight Mandy recruits Jimmy into her plan to take Sandra down.

Jimmy decides to get started right away and pretends he’s interested in buying Liv’s house.

Jimmy and Sandra meet up to discuss the house. Meanwhile Vinny and Mandy listen in, recording their conversation in the hopes she will slip up.

But when Liv finds out that Mandy and Vinny were trying to set her mum up, she’s furious and kicks Vinny out of the house.

Is this the end for the couple?

Will is having doubts (Credit: ITV)

Will has second thoughts about the wedding

Lydia senses a tense atmosphere between Will and Kim.

Needing someone to talk to, Kim offloads her worries to Lydia.

Later Kim and Will talk and manage to make up but Will is still worried whether the wedding should go ahead.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs Monday to Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Who is Mack’s mystery woman? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!