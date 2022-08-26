Emmerdale fans think Samson isn’t the father of Amelia’s baby and there’s another twist coming

Emmerdale fans think that Samson isn’t the father of Amelia‘s baby and there could be another twist coming up.

In last night’s episode (Thursday, August 25 2022) it was revealed to viewers that Samson was the one who got Amelia pregnant.

However some fans think there’s another twist coming and Samson isn’t the dad.

Amelia is pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Amelia’s pregnancy

Last month Amelia was shocked to find out she was pregnant.

Charity Dingle found out about the pregnancy when she found Amelia at the clinic.

After realising Amelia had been visiting her son Noah in prison Charity thought he was the father.

However when Noah was released, he revealed he was not the dad.

Noah has been there to support Amelia and the two have grown closer.

In last night’s scenes Samson, Amelia and Cathy prepared to go to prom.

Noah went over to see his cousin Samson before he set off to prom.

Samson found out Amelia was pregnant after admitted to Noah that he slept with her (Credit: ITV)

However as Samson began insulting Amelia, Noah started to defend her.

Samson confessed to Noah that he slept with Amelia and Noah was shocked to realise he was most likely the father of Amelia’s baby.

Noah told Samson about Amelia’s pregnancy and a huge argument broke out in the street.

Amelia told Samson he’s the only person who could be the father.

Soon Amelia’s father Dan and Samson’s dad and stepmum, Sam and Lydia, learnt that Amelia was pregnant and Samson was the dad.

However some fans are not convinced he is, and think there’s another twist coming.

Could there be another twist coming? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans think another twist is coming

On Entertainment Daily‘s Facebook page, one viewer wrote: “I don’t think it’s Samson, or Noah, or Jacob even.”

One viewer responded saying: “Me too, I’ve just wrote this, there’s going to be a twist. I think Charity’s fella is the dad. Acting very strange listening, and then came out of nowhere.

Another said: “I think it’s someone else too.”

Do you think Samson is the dad, or do you think there could be another twist?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

