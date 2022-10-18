Emmerdale fans were left complaining that the ‘gruesome’ scene in last night’s episode (Monday, October 17) where Sam Dingle became impaled was ‘too much.’

Sam ended up falling onto a piece of tractor machinery leaving him impaled.

But Emmerdale fans were not impressed with the graphic pre-watershed scene.

There was a stampede (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Sam caught in a cow stampede

It’s Emmerdale’s 50th anniversary week and a storm has hit the village, leaving numerous residents in danger.

In last night’s episode (Monday, October 17) Sam, Belle and Nate went to help with the cows at Moira‘s farm.

As the cows became scared of the farm they began to run towards Nate and Sam.

The two ran away from the stampede and Nate ended up falling.

As it looked like Nate was the one in danger, Sam managed to jump over some hay bales and get out of the way of the cows.

Once the cows had gone, Belle ran to her nephew and it seemed he had avoided serious injury.

But as Nate and Belle went to check on Sam over the hay bales they found him impaled on a piece of tractor machinery.

A spike had gone through Sam’s upper torso.

Sam was impaled on a piece of tractor machinery (Credit: ITV)

Fans complain ‘gruesome’ Sam Dingle scenes were ‘too much’

However fans complained that the gruesome scenes were ‘too much’ for scenes that aired before the 9pm watershed.

One fan said: “Jesus [bleep] Christ is that even allowed pre-watershed? Absolutely brutal.”

A second tweeted: “Not #Emmerdale showing a genuine impaling before the watershed.”

Not #Emmerdale showing a genuine impaling before the watershed. — Cal (@Cleags) October 17, 2022

A third said: “Bit gruesome before the watershed. Sam on a spike.”

Bit gruesome before the watershed 👀 Sam on a spike #emmerdale pic.twitter.com/s7TfTD0yMs — Julia (@jrocksy) October 17, 2022

A fourth said: “Harriet dying was bad enough but impaling Sam on a spike after getting chased by cows was too much for me. Very well done but I was not prepared for them types of emotions.”

Harriet dying was bad enough but impaling Sam on a spike after getting chased by cows was too much for me. Very well done but I was not prepared for them types of emotions😭😭😭 #emmerdale — Maisey Prue🖤 (@maze6709) October 17, 2022

Another said: “That was sickening to see Sam. Bit too much for evening TV in my opinion.”

That was sickening to see Sam. Bit too much for evening TV IMO #emmerdale — Amy (@Amy80115720) October 17, 2022

Some even said there would be complaints to Ofcom following the episode.

One said: “They’ll be many complaints made to Ofcom after that episode.”

They’ll be many complaints made to ofcom after that episode #Emmerdale — Tom 🇺🇦 (@NottsCounty1991) October 17, 2022

Another said: “I wouldn’t be surprised of there was a lot of complaints to Ofcom about Sam Dingle being impaled.”

I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a lot of complaints to off com about Sam Dingle being impaled. #Emmerdale — Carla (@carladoc1994) October 18, 2022

