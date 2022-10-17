Spoilers for tonight’s Emmerdale (Monday, October 17) suggest there could be another shock death as the storm causes more chaos.

As the weather worsens, the cows at Butlers Farm escape from their field.

The spooked cows stampede through the village causing mayhem, and a potentially life-threatening situation.

Could one villager face death under the hooves of the stampeding bovines? And will it be Moira?

Emmerdale spoilers: Stampeding cows to cause devastation

Last night’s (Sunday 16 October) Emmerdale special anniversary episode saw three lives hanging in the balance.

Pregnant Amelia Spencer was in a perilous situation as she went into labour.

She was heading out onto the Dales for a picnic as the storm hit.

And things took a dangerous turn as the teen began to experience labour pains. The storm meant Amelia couldn’t get a signal on her phone.

Elsewhere, a heartbroken Harriet Finch crashed her quad bike while riding in the woods, looking for Amelia.

She was found by love rival, Kim Tate – also out looking for Amelia, who attempted to pull Harriet to safety.

But the damaged bike burst into flames, throwing Kim into the air.

She was last seen unconscious after hitting her head on a rock as she fell. Will Harriet and Kim make it or will they both die?

Meanwhile, there’s going to be more danger in tonight’s episode as a cows on Moira’s farm escape.

The cows stampede and cause a potentially life-threatening situation.

Will someone get caught up in the stampede? Could someone else be in huge danger?

Emmerdale fans divided over 50th anniversary episode

Emmerdale viewers were torn over the dramatic episode which marked 50 years exactly since the ITV soap first aired.

There was a wedding, some huge stunts and, of course, those lives in danger.

But not everyone was impressed, with some fans saying they felt underwhelmed by the whole thing.

“What a let down of an episode,” said one.

Several more chimed in, adding: “Well that was quite [Bleep],” followed by the hashtag ‘disappointed’.

“So… nothing much happens in the actual Emmerdale 50th ep, then? This gonna take all week?” queried one more.

Another said: “That was [Bleep] sorry Emmerdale, for 50 years, you could have done much better.”

“I was kinda expecting a bit more drama to be honest but I really hope Kim Tate doesn’t die,” said someone else.

But there was a lot of love for the episode as well.

“Wow! What an episode! If you’re going to do an anniversary special, @emmerdale is the way.

“Every moment of that episode was absolutely fantastic and award winning. Huge praise, congratulations and thanks for that incredible episode,” said one viewer.

Another added: “Well that was a fantastic episode!!!! Can’t wait for more tomorrow! What a way to kick off the start of anniversary week! Well done @emmerdale.”

And a third tweeted: “Wow! @emmerdale what an episode and I’ll be catching up with the the next few days every morning this coming week. Well done to all and again congratulations on 50 amazing years!”

