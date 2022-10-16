Emmerdale 50th anniversary episode leaves fans seriously divided as two lives hang in the balance

The Emmerdale 50th anniversary episode aired tonight kicking off a huge week of episodes.

We had it all: a wedding, huge stunts and lives on the line.

The episode ended with Kim and Harriet both unconscious.

However, while some fans were seriously impressed, others were left wanting and said they felt underwhelmed by the whole thing.

The action focused on Kim and Will’s wedding day (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale 50th anniversary: Kim and Will say ‘I do’

The episode opened with shots across the village, paying homage to all those characters past as the camera panned in on the graveyard and showed viewers all who are buried there.

Kim Tate rode her horse across the Dales in scenes similar to those that opened the first ever episode.

The action began almost immediately as Kim was torn over whether to marry Will after overhearing him with Harriet. She eventually confronted her love rival in scenes which saw Harriet grab her round the throat and threaten her.

Kim’s entrance was certainly a one-off (Credit: ITV)

But Kim won out and rode her stead to the church ready to marry Will.

The wedding went ahead – even though it looked for a moment that it wouldn’t.

But they exited the church to the storm having hit – and hit hard.

Meanwhile, Amelia was up on the moors, pregnant and all alone. So of course, she went into labour!

The teen couldn’t get signal on her phone, so super-cop Harriet sprung into action and jumped on a quad bike to find her. Elsewhere, Kim was on horseback again, riding into the storm to also save Amelia.

It’s not looking good for Harriet (Credit: ITV)

Harriet and Kim both die?

Disaster struck when Harriet rode over a fallen tree and crashed the quad bike.

She went flying down the hill. She was okay, but then the wind blew the quad, which followed her down and landed on top of her, trapping her.

It was not looking good for Harriet…

Kim rode past on her horse and saw the accident. She ran down to help, but couldn’t get signal on her phone.

Kim managed to get her out from under the quad bike and pulled her to relative safety. But it was soon very clear Harriet couldn’t go much further.

Harriet begged her love rival: “Don’t leave me on my own. Stay.”

Kim told her: “Harriet, you’re going to live.”

But things took another dramatic turn when the horse bolted and then lightning struck and sent Kim flying. She hit her head on a rock.

The episode ended with both women lifeless. But who – if either of them – will survive?

Chas couldn’t quite keep her promise to stay away (Credit: ITV)

What else happened in the Emmerdale 50th anniversary episode?

Elsewhere in the village, Cain confronted Moira and in heartbreaking scenes sobbed over Faith’s death in her arms.

Meanwhile, Chas was still carrying on with Al, despite promising Aaron she’d never see him again.

Aaron got drunk and told Liv: “If I stay here, I’ll die. Or someone will…” does this mean he’s going to murder Al later this week?

One thing’s for sure, there’s certainly going to be more deaths to come…

What did fans think?

Many loved the episode.

Wow! What an episode! If you’re going to do an anniversary special, @emmerdale is the way. Every moment of that episode was absolutely fantastic and award winning. Huge praise, congratulations and thanks for that incredible episode.#Emmerdale #EmmerdaleAt50 — Peter H Todd (@Peter_H_Todd) October 16, 2022

What a good way to kick off the 50th episode of emmerdale #Emmerdale — Rosie Bentham Fans (@BenthamFans) October 16, 2022

Well that was a fantastic episode!!!! 😃😃😃 Can’t wait for more tomorrow! What a way to kick off the start of anniversary week!!! Well done @emmerdale 👏👏👏 #Emmerdale — Charlotte K13 (@Charlotte_K13) October 16, 2022

Wow! @emmerdale what an episode and I’ll be catching up with the the next few days every morning this coming week. Well done to all and again congratulations on 50 amazing years! #Emmerdale #Emmerdale50 @ITV 🎉 pic.twitter.com/uKtVIsEynq — Daniel Eric Matthews (@danielmatthews8) October 16, 2022



However, others weren’t convinced and didn’t feel it warranted an anniversary episode.

“What a letdown of an episode,” said one.

Several more wrote: “Well that was quite [Bleep],” followed by the hashtag ‘disappointed’.

“So… nothing much happens in the actual Emmerdale 50th ep, then? This gonna take all week?” queried one more.

Another said: “That was [Bleep] sorry Emmerdale, for 50 years, you could have done much better.”

“I was kinda expecting a bit more drama tbh but I really hope Kim Tate doesn’t die,” said someone else.

Feels like the ep ‘ended’ half way through #emmerdale #Emmerdale50 — Paul (@PGUK78) October 16, 2022

The action does continue all week, with a cow stampede and deaths to come.

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2022 – meet them all here!



Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!