Emmerdale spoilers: Moira to die in cow stampede during the storm?

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, the storm causes a cow stampede at Moira’s farm, putting her in danger.

As a barn collapse, the cows are let loose.

But, will Moira be crushed by the cows in Emmerdale spoilers?

Moira’s had a few near-death experiences (Credit: ITV)

Moira’s had a few lucky escapes

During her time living up on her farm, Moira has had her fair share of near-death experiences.

One of the biggest accidents that Moira was involved in happened in 2012 when she and her husband, John, set off on a car journey.

They were heading to spend the night in a hotel after deciding to give their relationship another go.

However, John lost control of the car and it started to slide, tipping off a cliff.

Katie Sugden and Declan rescued Moira, but John wasn’t so lucky and ended up falling off the cliff with the car and later died in hospital.

More recently, in 2020, Moira was injured in a hit and run, where she was runover by Jamie Tate’s car.

He fled from the scene and kept his crime a secret until his wife, Andrea, exposed him.

Fortunately, Moira survived to tell the tale.

The cows are on the loose (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emmerdale spoilers: The storm creates a cow stampede

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that a storm hits the village and causes danger to the lives of all of the villagers.

As a result of the storm, a barn on Moira’s farm collapses and lets all of the cows loose.

The cows start to stampede across the farm, creating chaos for Moira.

Will Moira be in the way of the cows?

Is this the end for Moira? (Credit: ITV)

Will Moira die?

With the Emmerdale 50th anniversary celebratory episodes about to begin, it’s safe to say that no character is safe from the storm.

The storm is going to unpredictable, causing major disruption, devastation and disaster to the lives of all villagers.

If Moira is in the way of the cows’ path, it could well be that she meets her maker.

But, will Moira die?

