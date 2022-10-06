Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson issues warning over ‘rollercoaster’ 50th anniversary episode

Emmerdale producer Jane Hudson has revealed some big secrets from the soap’s explosive 50th anniversary episode.

In upcoming scenes, a storm will hit the village of Emmerdale.

Now Jane has teased some of what’s to come in the big scenes.

A storm is coming to Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale producer Jane Hudson teases 50th anniversary storm

Earlier this year it was confirmed a storm would go through Emmerdale for the soap’s big anniversary.

Not much has been revealed about the storm, however Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson has now revealed some secrets about the episode.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media, Jane gave away some details confirming there will be deaths in the storm.

When asked about storylines leading up to the 50th anniversary and the storm Jane said: “Well it’s a rollercoaster of emotions and there is a visual impact that will blow more than your socks off, put it that way.

“There’s death, there’s destruction but there’s also real moments of intimacy, of heartbreak and love.

“We’re going to see our characters tested in not just their physical strength but their emotional strength as well.

“There’s going to be a lot of tears, I must warn you about that and we’ll see our community have to deal with the aftermath of this horrific storm.”

Aaron is back (Credit: ITV)

Jane also teased that there will be more than one stunt during the storm week and that something else is going happen towards the end of October.

“The month has already started with Aaron‘s return, we’ve seen that on-screen. We’ve of course got the Faith storyline coming up which is going to be incredibly sad, then we go into our storm which has got more than one stunt across the week.

“Then just when you think things can’t get any worse for our Emmerdale characters, they really really do and we end the month on a really big bang that propels us well into the new year.”

Faith will die in upcoming scenes (Credit: ITV)

The 50th episode will pay tribute to the first episode

Jane also revealed that the 50th anniversary episode will pay tribute to the soap’s very first episode, which aired on October 16 1972.

She revealed: “It’s interesting because when I watched the hour episode for the first time I was like ‘gosh this is like the journey of Emmerdale in an hour.’

“We start very very purposely paying homage to the first ever episode, where you see a hand going across the meadow, you see somebody on horseback, you see people in their farms, you see the graveyard with Jacob Sugden’s grave.

“Then we get into the more quieter relationships, the emotional relationships, the families and then we progress to a big event, a wedding and then we get to the crash, bang, wallop stunts.

“Everything’s thrown at it, all the technology, it’s all there, so it really is Emmerdale’s journey in an hour.”

Are you looking forward to the soap’s anniversary?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

