Emmerdale: Lydia and Sam appalled as Samson disowns his daughter?

Samson Dingle made it clear that he wants nothing to do with his daughter Esther in tonight’s Emmerdale (Monday, October 24).

Samson has shown no interest in being a parent, however his dad Sam and step mum Lydia hoped he would change his mind after seeing his child.

But how will his family react knowing he hasn’t changed his mind about being a dad one bit?!

Samson was not happy when he found out he was going to be a dad (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Samson finds out Amelia is pregnant

Earlier this year Samson was shocked to discover that Amelia Spencer was pregnant with his child.

He made it clear he didn’t want to be part of the baby’s life, telling her to either have a termination or put the baby up for adoption.

However Amelia refused and her boyfriend Noah, who also happens to be Samson’s cousin, agreed to help raise the baby as his own.

Samson’s reaction to the baby left Sam and Lydia furious.

During Emmerdale’s 50th anniversary, a storm hit the village just as Amelia set off to meet Noah for a picnic.

She ended up getting stuck out in the storm and went into labour when the wind blew her over.

Luckily Lydia found her and took her to the hospital where she gave birth to a baby girl.

Meanwhile Samson got into an argument with his dad over Amelia and went off.

When the Dingle family realised he was missing they set out to find him.

Amelia went into labour in the storm (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Samson disowns his daughter

In tonight’s episode Noah found Samson and he was rushed to hospital.

It was revealed he had a broken foot and hypothermia.

Luckily he was okay and his family went to see him.

They revealed Amelia had been worried and later Samson and Sam, who was also in the hospital following an accident in the storm, went to see Amelia and Samson’s daughter.

Amelia told Samson they had named the baby Esther.

Samson got caught up in the storm (Credit: ITV)

Samson agreed to visit the tot, but while he was on his own with her, he had some harsh words for the newborn.

He said to the baby: “I know they’re all watching me. They think I’ll take one look at you and everything will change, but I’m only here because they forced me to.

“I don’t want to be your dad and I will not let you ruin my life.”

Fans were completely disgusted with how Samson treated his daughter.

“Why are they ruining Samson just like the ruined Chas?” one asked?

“What a horrible person Samson is for saying that,” another added.

Lydia and Sam appalled as Samson disowns daughter?

Sam and Lydia think Samson has come around to the idea of being a dad.

But with them both wanting to be involved in their granddaughter’s life, how will they react when they find out Samson plans on playing no part?

