Emmerdale: If Samson isn’t Amelia’s baby daddy then who is? All the suspects!

Emmerdale revealed that Samson is the father of Amelia‘s baby in last week’s scenes.

However some viewers are convinced another twist is coming and Samson isn’t the father.

Although it does seem like Samson is the dad, viewers think Amelia could be covering for someone else.

If Samson isn’t the dad, who else could it be?

Who is the father of Amelia’s baby?

It looks like Samson is the dad, but some fans aren’t convinced (Credit: ITV)

Samson Dingle

Last week it was revealed that Amelia and Samson slept together at a party back in March.

Although it seems like Samson is the dad, fans aren’t convinced and have come up with other theories.

Some fans suspect Mack is the father of Amelia’s baby (Credit: ITV)

Mackenzie Boyd

Some fans seem to think that Charity‘s boyfriend Mackenzie is the father of Amelia’s child.

Recently Charity and Mackenzie found out Charity was pregnant. But she ended up losing the baby after finding out the pregnancy was ectopic.

They were both devastated at their loss.

Mack has also been there to support Charity’s son Noah, who was determined to be with Amelia.

However Noah was forced to break up with Amelia after her father Dan asked him to back off.

Now fans have a theory that Mack really is the father of Amelia’s baby.

What if Mack is Amelia baby daddy 😱#Emmerdale — Yvonne 💙 (@Momrocks50) August 31, 2022

Imagine if Amelia's baby was Mack's 😬😬#Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGSoapKing11) July 29, 2022

Amelia — Ray Ghost (@SpookTooSoon) August 31, 2022

On Entertainment Daily’s Facebook page, fans also seemed to think Mack could be the father when asked their theories.

One wrote: “Could be Mack.”

Could it be Nate? (Credit: ITV)

Nate Robinson

Another theory is that the father could be Nate Robinson.

Nate hasn’t had a lot of luck with love.

He has a daughter with his ex-girlfriend Tracy Metcalfe, but they split when she found out he cheated on her.

Recently he has been getting close with new Emmerdale villager Naomi.

However fans think there’s a chance he could be the father of Amelia’s child.

On ED’s Facebook page, when asked about their theories of the father of Amelia’s child, one fan wrote: “Nate.”

Kit had a relationship with both Laurel and Gabby (Credit: ITV)

Kit

Another theory fans have is that Marlon‘s physiotherapist Kit could be the father of Amelia’s baby.

Kit arrived in the village back in May and he began seeing Laurel Thomas.

However he also secretly started seeing Gabby Thomas.

He told Gabby his name was Chris and had no idea Gabby was Laurel’s stepdaughter. Gabby also had no idea ‘Chris’ was Laurel’s new man, Kit.

Kit was caught out when Laurel walked in on him and Gabby kissing.

Now some fans think he could have slept with Amelia and got her pregnant.

#Emmerdale Samson is no way the real father, it’s Kit all the way and Amelia is lying to protect him — Dragon (@Thedragon18137) August 30, 2022

On ED’s Facebook page, one fan said: “It’s the physio.”

Jacob recently decided he’s going to university (Credit: ITV)

Jacob Gallagher

19-year-old Jacob is another character that fans suspect could be the father.

Jacob didn’t attend the party back in March, however he is still someone fans suspect could be the dad.

On ED’s Facebook fan page, one fan said: “Jacob.”

Could it be Heath? (Credit: ITV)

Heath Hope

Another theory is that the father could be Cathy‘s twin brother Heath.

Cathy has had a crush on Samson for a while, however he’s made it clear he only sees her as a friend.

They were due to go to prom together when it was revealed Amelia is pregnant with Samson’s child.

Cathy was furious to find out Samson had got her friend pregnant, but some think that Heath is actually the dad.

On ED’s Facebook page, one wrote: “I thought it was Heath.”

A second commented: “Heath.”

A third added: “It could be the boy, Cathy’s twin brother.”

Do you think Samson really is the father, or do you have your own theory?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!