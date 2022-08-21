Emmerdale star Laura Norton expecting second child with former co-star fiancé

Emmerdale star Laura Norton has revealed she is expecting her second child with former co-star Mark Jordon.

Emmerdale couple Laura and Mark already have son Jesse, one.

The Kerry Wyatt actress announced her happy news in a loving Instagram snap with Mark.

She captioned the image of them sitting next to each other and gazing into each other’s eyes: “Round 2”. Her bump is clearly visible in her tight red dress.

Lisa Riley was among those who congratulated the actress.

“Yipeeeeeeeee! At last we can say something. So much love to you both, we are elated for you both,” she wrote.

Other Emmerdale co-stars, old and new, also sent their well-wishes to the couple.

Gemma Atkinson wrote: “Ahhhh Laura!! Congratulations to you all, so wonderful!”

On-screen daughter Natalie Ann Jamieson said: “Beautiful, absolutely beautiful!!!”

“Huge congratulations guys,” added Ash Palmisciano, who plays Matty Barton.

Ex-Emmerdale star Sammy Winward, who played Katie Sugden, added: “The best humans.”

“Congratulations! Go on superwoman,” said Anna Nightingale, aka Andrea Tate.

And Anthony Quinlan said: “Awwwww love this! Congratulations to you all.”

Meanwhie, Daisy Campbell, who plays Kerry’s surrogate daughter Amelia Spencer added: “I can’t wait.”

Laura met her partner Mark when he joined Emmerdale as Daz Spencer in 2014.

He was married to actress Siobhan Finneran and they have two children together – Poppy and Joseph.

But they separated shortly after his first stint on the show.

Laura has revealed she and Mark became friends first and then it graduated into something more serious.

Speaking on Loose Women in 2020, Laura said: “When we first told each other we liked each other we just went, ‘Shall we just leave it? Shall we just stay as friends? It’s probably best.’

“So, it was months after we actually told each other.”

Mark, 55, added: “We were really good friends. We kept re-examining the question and eventually it was a bit more of a question.”

Laura and Mark got engaged in 2018, but didn’t announce it until seven months later.

Mark revealed the news on Twitter, writing: “Well 2018 had some of the highest highs and the lowest lows. Really got to feel the love of true friends.

“Feel blessed by the support of my children and elated to have heard the word “yes” from the most beautiful woman in the world. (sic)”

Laura found out she was expecting their first child just as Emmerdale returned to filming after the first lockdown, so chose to stay safe at home.

She gave birth to baby Jesse in January 2021.

Kerry’s about to get some bad news about her fella in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Who does Laura Norton play in Emmerdale?

Kerry Wyatt in Emmerdale is a Gobby Geordie known for her outrageous outfits, quick wit and big heart. Not to mention her knack of getting into trouble.

Kerry is currently in a relationship with Al Chapman, who is cheating on her with Chas Dingle.

It’s all set to end in tears really soon.

And with Kerry having form for killing, after she was to blame for Frank Clayton’s death, could she off her lover when she finds out the truth?

Will a stint in prison for murder be Laura’s ticket out of the village for her next maternity leave?

