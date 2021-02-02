Emmerdale stars have congratulated Laura Norton and Mark Jordon as the couple welcomed their baby boy.

Laura, who plays Kerry Wyatt in the ITV soap, announced the news to her Instagram account last night (Monday, February 1).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Norton (@laura_norts)

Posting pictures of her son, she wrote: “So on Friday Jan 29th at 1.30am we managed to bring this little champ into the world. It was the most incredible, surreal experience I have ever had a probably ever will and my tiny mind is blown.

“He is perfect and we’re all so happy to welcome him to the fam. Jesse Jordan we’re all head over heels in love with you.”

Laura and Mark got engaged in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Laura added: “@daddyjordon you were the best birthing partner, would absolutely not be in one piece without you and @roh_birthcentre are amazing! All the girls but especially Amy, our midwife who is some sort of superhero.

Emmerdale: Stars congratulate Laura Norton and Jordan

Laura’s Emmerdale co-stars rushed to congratulate the couple on their new arrival.

Natalie Ann Jamieson, who plays Kerry’s daughter Amy Wyatt, commented: “Aww he’s beautiful. Congratulations, over the moon for you. And what a lovely name.”

Laura has played Kerry since 2012 (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale star Kris Mochrie shows off adorable puppy after ‘moving in’ with Max Parker

Ash Palmisciano, who plays Matty Barton, said: “Ahh beautiful. Lovely news! Huge congratulations to you both. What a lovely name too. Chuffed for you guys!”

Mimi Slinger, who plays Leanne Cavanagh, added: “Congratulations! He is so adorable!”

Laura and Mark

Mark and Laura began dating after meeting on the set of Emmerdale in 2014. Mark played Dan Spencer’s brother Daz on and off from 2014 until 2019.

In 2019, the couple announced their engagement and in August 2o2o, they revealed they’re expecting their first child together.

Mark already has two older children Joseph and Poppy from his relationship to actress Siobhan Finneran.

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: First Look at next week’s episodes in 10 pictures

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.