Emmerdale star Michael Wildman hints he has quit the soap after new job shock

Emmerdale star Michael Wildman has hinted he has quit the soap.

The actor plays evil businessman Al Chapman in the ITV soap – but it was recently revealed he has landed a new job.

He is set to star in panto this Christmas.

However that is not something cast members of the ITV soaps are traditionally allowed to do while remaining on the show.

And now Michael has hinted that he is leaving.

“He comes with a lifespan,” Michael told Inside Soap.

“I’m under no misconceptions as to what can happen in the future.

“I’ve always said if I’m doing a soap, I want to play a villain, as they’re the best characters. That’s what drew me to joining Emmerdale.”

Emmerdale exit for Michael Wildman?

Michael will be starring in an Aladdin pantomime in Sunderland later this year.

A producer tweeted: “PANTO NEWS: Michael Wildman from Emmerdale⁩ is joining the ⁦@SundEmpire⁩ Panto alongside ⁦@TheRealMissRory and ⁦@thetomwhalley⁩ in Aladdin for ⁦@UKP_Ltd⁩!”

It is rare for a star of the ITV soaps to be able to appear in a panto as well as the show itself.

However ITV has not confirmed whether Michael will be leaving the soap.

Instead star Jeff Hordley has teased an epic confrontation between Al and enemy Cain Dingle.

Viewers know Al has been having an affair with Cain’s sister Chas for months now.

And it’s all set to explode.

He told Entertainment Daily and other press: “I think Al and Cain have been circling each other for quite a while, and probably been circling each other because of Covid!

“We’ve had a lot of ‘I’m going to get you but I can’t get you because of Covid!’

“But I think this is going to lead to something if he finds out. I think there could be fireworks but not the kind you get in November…”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

