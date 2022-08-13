Emmerdale: Al Chapman exit as new job announced for Michael Wildman?

Emmerdale looks set to lose villain Al after star Michael Wildman revealed he has landed a new job.

The actor has played businessman Al Chapman since 2019.

However it now looks likely that he will be leaving the soap, at least temporarily, after landing a new job.

Michael will be starring in an Aladdin pantomime in Sunderland later this year.

A producer tweeted: “PANTO NEWS: Michael Wildman from ⁦@emmerdale⁩ is joining the ⁦@SundEmpire⁩ Panto alongside ⁦@TheRealMissRory and ⁦@thetomwhalley⁩ in Aladdin for ⁦@UKP_Ltd⁩!”

It is rare for a star of the ITV soaps to be able to appear in a panto as well as the show itself.

However ITV has not confirmed whether Michael will be leaving the soap.

Instead star Jeff Hordley has teased an epic confrontation between Al and enemy Cain Dingle.

Emmerdale: Al Chapman to be murdered?

He told Entertainment Daily and other press: “I think Al and Cain have been circling each other for quite a while, and probably been circling each other because of Covid!

“We’ve had a lot of ‘I’m going to get you but I can’t get you because of Covid!’

“But I think this is going to lead to something if he finds out. I think there could be fireworks but not the kind you get in November…”

Is Al Chapman leaving Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

Viewers know Al has been carrying on an affair with Cain’s sister Chas Dingle.

The adulterous pair narrowly missed out on being caught this week when Cain walked in on their sordid tryst.

But will Cain discover the truth and kill Al?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Soap boss Jane Hudson has opened up about the possibility of a murder in the village during the 50th anniversary.

“There is always potential for a murder in Emmerdale,” she said.

“It’s Emmerdale, it’s famous for its murders. I can’t tell you. But it’s Emmerdale and there’s normally a murderer lurking around a corner somewhere.”

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!