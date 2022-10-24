Fiona Wade has reportedly quit Emmerdale as Priya Sharma.

Fiona first appeared as Priya in 2011. But it has now been reported that she will be leaving the show.

Emmerdale star Fiona Wade ‘quits as Priya Sharma’

The Sun has reported that Fiona will be leaving the show to pursue other acting roles.

The publication revealed that she will film her leaving scenes from Emmerdale in the next few months.

Entertainment Daily has contacted Emmerdale reps for comment on this storyline.

Recently Emmerdale stars Isobel Steele, Katherine Dow-Blyton and Sally Dexter left the show.

Isobel’s character Liv and Katherine’s character Harriet were both killed in the 50th anniversary storm.

Meanwhile Faith Dingle, played by Sally, made the decision to take her own life as she was terminally ill with cancer.

Fiona has played Priya since 2011 (Credit: ITV)

Who is Priya Sharma in Emmerdale?

Priya first appeared in 2009, but was originally played by actress Effie Woods.

She left the village in 2010 but when she returned the following year, Fiona had taken over the role.

Priya has been through a lot during her 13 years in the village.

In 2020 she got engaged to Al Chapman, however she discovered he had been cheating on her with Debbie Dingle, who was living in Scotland.

When Debbie and Priya found out what Al had done to them both, they confronted him and Priya ended their engagement.

Soon Priya began seeing Al’s son Ellis.

Priya’s accident

Last year Priya was involved in a fire at the maize maze, which was started when Andrea Tate tried to defend herself from killer Meena Jutla.

Priya was left badly burnt and struggled with her confidence.

Priya kept her deal with Marlon (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this year she had a heart-to-heart with Marlon Dingle, who recently suffered a stroke, and the two talked about missing how they were before.

Marlon told Priya he planned to walk for his and Rhona’s wedding.

He asked Priya to be there and that she wouldn’t wear a jacket, wanting her to be proud of who she is.

At the wedding, Marlon walked down the aisle to Rhona. At the wedding reception, Priya kept her word and took off her jacket, revealing her scars.

More recently, she has been trying to support Liam Cavanagh after it was revealed his wife, Priya’s friend, Leyla had been struggling with a cocaine addiction.

This left some fans predicting that Liam and Priya would have an affair.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!