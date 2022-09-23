Emmerdale fans predict shock affair for Liam – and it’s not with Bernice!

Emmerdale fans think Liam is going to have an affair, and not with his ex-fiancée Bernice.

Liam is married to Leyla Harding, however things haven’t been great between them since Liam discovered his wife was struggling with a cocaine addiction.

He recently kissed Bernice, but fans think he’s going to have an affair with one of Leyla’s close friends.

Leyla has been struggling with a cocaine addiction (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Liam and Leyla

Earlier this year Leyla began taking cocaine and it soon became clear she was struggling to stop.

Eventually she had an overdose and was found by Liam.

She went into cardiac arrest and nearly died. As she began to recover she decided to go to rehabilitation, but recently she moved back to Emmerdale.

However things haven’t been right between Liam and Leyla.

Liam confided in Bernice about his relationship troubles and as they spoke about their past, Liam kissed Bernice.

She was shocked and encouraged him to be honest with Leyla about what happened.

He decided against it, but Bernice thought he told Leyla about the kiss when she saw her crying.

When Bernice let slip about the kiss Leyla was shocked, but not upset.

She decided to go and stay with her son Jacob.

Liam and Bernice hook up behind Leyla’s back (Credit: ITV)

Fans predict shock affair for Liam and Priya

Elsewhere Priya noticed that Liam seemed to be upset and she offered a sympathetic ear.

He told Priya about kissing Bernice and although she was shocked, he encouraged him to try and make things up with Leyla.

Later Liam went to see his wife and took some flowers but he discovered her leaving the village in a taxi.

Emmerdale fans think Priya will have an affair with Liam (Credit: ITV)

When Liam confronted David about where she’d gone to, he revealed she had gone to see a friend.

Later Leyla found flowers on Liam’s car and went to tell him.

He explained Leyla had left the village and picked up the flowers, giving them to her.

She told him to not give up, but fans think that Liam and Priya will have an affair.

Liam and Priya will definitely sleep together 👀👀#Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGSoapKing11) September 22, 2022

Is priya going to fall for Liam? Remember this tweet if it happens #Emmerdale — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) September 22, 2022

I can see Liam and Priya getting together before long #Emmerdale — Kerry (@kezzab333) September 22, 2022

Really hope Liam and Priya aren't getting together… #emmerdale — Corey Terrett (@terrettcorey) September 22, 2022

What do you think?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

