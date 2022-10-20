Emmerdale stars have taken to social media to pay tribute to actor Isobel Steele who bowed out as Liv Dingle in last night’s episode (Wednesday, October 19).

In devastating scenes, Liv died in husband Vinny‘s arms after being crushed by a runaway caravan in the storm.

And Isobel, who has played Liv for the past seven years, will clearly be missed by her co-stars.

Isobel Steele says goodbye to Emmerdale

Emmerdale posted a video of Isobel saying farewell and thanking viewers for their support as she prepared to leave the soap.

In the clip, Isobel says: “Hey everyone, I assume you’ve now watched the episode where Liv’s died. I hope it made you cry, I definitely cried when I read it.”

She went on to say that it’s been a pleasure to play Liv, before Bradley Johnson, who plays Vinny, interrupted.

He told her that security were waiting for her to hand her pass in and she should just go. Don’t worry, he was just joking.

Her co-star Olivia Bromley, who plays Dawn Taylor, commented a string of crying emojis under the video.

Meanwhile Karen Blick, who plays Lydia Dingle, commented a heart, praising hands and kissing emoji.

Liv said an emotional goodbye to Vinny (credit: ITV)

Emmerdale stars lead tributes to Isobel Steele as Liv Dingle dies

Bradley Johnson, who plays Vinny, lead the praise for Isobel, taking to Twitter to pay tribute to her.

He wrote: “What can I say… 3 years working with this legend! And what a few years it’s been!

“To have this storyline and being part of @emmerdale 50th has been an absolute dream! Go and smash it @Isobel_steele and please don’t forget me when you’re in Hollywood! Really going to miss ya.”

What can I say…. 3 years working with this legend! And what a few years it’s been! To have this storyline and being part of @emmerdale 50th has been an absolute dream! Go and smash it @Isobel_steele and please don’t forget me when you’re in Hollywood! Really going to miss ya pic.twitter.com/yrikxQ364C — Bradley Johnson (@Brad_J_J) October 19, 2022

He also shared a cute pic of the two of them on set.

Lisa Riley, who plays Liv’s mother-in-law Mandy Dingle, hit up Instagram to tell fans how much she’d miss Isobel.

Isobel’s final scenes aired last night (Credit: ITV)

She wrote: “My favourite Tiddles (Izzy) thank you for your friendship, thank you for you talent, thank you for the laughs, thank you for your uniqueness, thank you for your individuality, thank you for your kindness, thank you for our sofa days, thank you for your trust, thank you for never knowing if it was a take or if it was a rehearsal, thank you for always finding time to care, it’s simple really, going to miss you like crazy because you are you!

“All the reasons above, is what makes you the truest version of you!

“Shine like a star, stay as grounded as you’ve always been, mention me in your Golden Globes speech, and know we will be friends for life, and my life was richer having you in it. Tiddles on tour!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Riley (@lisajaneriley)

Danny Miller pays tribute

Danny Miller, who plays Liv’s brother Aaron, also dedicated a post to his co-star and friend.

The moment that young girl walked into the room and delivered what was an outstanding performance. Myself and everyone in that very room knew we had a rising star on our hands. Now, she leaves a woman with the world at her feet. My best friend, my little sister, my Liv.. pic.twitter.com/3OB7tqZBkH — Danny Miller (@DannyBMiller) October 20, 2022

Sharing a photo of him and Isobel hugging, he said: “The moment that young girl walked into the room and delivered what was an outstanding performance myself and everyone in that room knew we had a rising star on our hands.

“Now she leaves a woman with the world at her feet. My best friend, my little sister, my Liv.”

Fans also praised Isobel and Bradley for their performance saying they deserve ‘all the awards’ for their heart-wrenching performances.

Emmerdale usually airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

