Emmerdale fans are saying Isobel Steele and Bradley Johnson, who play Liv and Vinny Dingle, ‘deserve all the awards’ for Liv’s heartbreaking death scenes.

In last night’s Emmerdale episode (Wednesday, October 19) Liv died after being hit by a caravan in the storm.

Now fans have given Isobel and Bradley praise for their performances during the scenes, saying they deserve every award going.

Liv and Vinny went out in the storm (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Liv Dingle dies in the storm

Earlier this week, Paddy asked Liv and her husband Vinny if they could go over to the Woolpack to look after his daughter Eve, as he needed to go to hospital to see his wife Chas.

As Liv and Vinny made their way to the pub, they struggled to walk in the strong winds.

Vinny’s scarf got blown away and as he went after it, Liv noticed a caravan moving towards them.

She warned her husband but soon the caravan came flying at them.

In last night’s episode it was revealed Liv had got trapped.

When emergency services arrived, they discovered the caravan had pinned her down.

Paddy told Mandy, Aaron and Vinny that the caravan was the only thing keeping Liv alive and she would die.

Aaron went to say his goodbyes to his sister.

Although Liv was initially confused about what was going on, she soon realised that there was nothing that could be done to save her.

She thanked her brother for bringing her Emmerdale and giving her a good life.

Liv died with Vinny by her side (Credit: ITV)

Aaron told his sister he was going to leave her to spend some time with her husband.

Through tears, the siblings told each other that they loved each other.

Vinny then came and sat with Liv and he started to talk about their future together travelling with their pets.

But Liv knew she wouldn’t be able to it with him and made him promise he would still go and do those things.

Liv told her husband he was strong and she was lucky to have him.

They both cried as they said their goodbyes, telling each other how much they loved each other.

Liv told her husband she never knew anyone could make her so happy before shutting her eyes.

As Liv died, Vinny sobbed and hugged his wife.

Vinny was devastated as he said his goodbyes to Liv (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans say Isobel Steele and Bradley Johnson deserve ‘all the awards’

The scenes left Emmerdale viewers heartbroken with many saying that Isobel and Bradley deserve ‘all the awards’ for their performance.

“Promise me you’ll do all those things”, and my heart just absolutely broke. These two deserve all the awards for this scene! Absolutely heartbreaking 😭❤️ #Emmerdale — Sia. (@Sias_Creations) October 19, 2022

Isobel Steele and Bradley Johnson you have broke my heart 💔 Give them all the awards!!! #emmerdale — Lisa (@Lisalisey87) October 19, 2022

These two deserve an award ♥️ #emmerdale — Chloe (@Chloeeei38) October 19, 2022

Tonight's episode was so sad. I was in tears. Hope you get an award for that performance, the acting was spot on. Well done and good luck for the future. #emmerdale — Brenda C 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Bren_64) October 19, 2022

Did you watch last night’s episode?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up



Emmerdale usually airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Will you miss Liv in Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!