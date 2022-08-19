Bradley Johnson has played Vinny Dingle in Emmerdale since 2019.

Vinny is a part of the soap‘s famous Dingle family, but what do we know about the character and actor Bradley?

Mandy raised Vinny as her own (Credit: ITV)

Who is Vinny Dingle in Emmerdale?

Vinny Dingle is the son of Paul Ashdale and Mandy Dingle.

Although Mandy is not Vinny’s biological mother, she raised him as her own from when he was nine months old. Vinny’s biological mother has never been revealed.

Mandy first met Vinny when he was a baby on her first date with his father, Paul.

Paul and Mandy clicked and by the end of the week, she moved in with Paul.

Initially they were happy, however Paul began gambling and abandoned Mandy and Vinny two days after Vinny started school.

Mandy continued to raise Vinny as her own and he refers to her as his mother.

After Mandy told her family the truth, Vinny was welcomed by the Dingles.

Who plays Vinny Dingle in Emmerdale?

Vinny is played by Bradley Johnson.

He made his first appearance in the soap back in January 2019.

Vinny and Mandy left after a short visit but returned again in September 2019.

Isobel and Bradley are good friends in real-life (Credit: ITV)

Is Bradley Johnson dating Isobel Steele?

Last year, it was speculated that Bradley Johnson was dating Isobel Steele, who plays Vinny’s wife Liv Flaherty in Emmerdale, after the two appeared to go on holiday together.

However Isobel later confirmed that she and Bradley are not together, but they are good friends.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, she said: “Brad is wonderful and such a good friend of mine. We are very similar and work really well together when we have scenes just us two.

“I can see why people jumped to conclusions, seeing two characters spending time together on and off-screen.

“For the record me and Brad are not in a relationship. We are just very good friends who enjoy each other’s company out of work as well as in work.”

Does Bradley Johnson have a girlfriend?

Bradley does have a girlfriend called Sammie Johnstone.

Recently Bradley and Sammie celebrated their one year anniversary together.

Sharing photos of their time together, he captioned the post: “1 year with my soulmate! How time flies. We have done so much together. Here is to many more. Love you! @sammiejojo92.”

Michelle Hardwick, who plays Vanessa Woodfield in the soap, commented: “Gorgeous.”

Natalie Ann Jamieson, who plays Amy Wyatt commented heart-eyed and heart emojis.

His singing career

In 2017, Bradley was a contestant on BBC talent show Let It Shine.

Bradley performed Bring Him Home from the musical Les Misérables in front of judges Dannii Minogue, Martin Kemp, Gary Barlow and Amber Riley.

He told the panel he had been singing since he was five and received a stand ovation after his moving performance.

Bradley also shares his musical performances on his Instagram and during lockdown, he performed for the Woolpack sessions which were streamed on Emmerdale’s YouTube channel.

What else has Bradley Johnson been in?

Bradley was acting before being cast in Emmerdale.

In 2007 he played Blake as a child in And When Did You Last See Your Father? Bradley’s character was the younger version of Colin Firth’s character Blake.

Vinny isn’t Bradley’s first acting role (Credit: ITV)

In 2010 he played the role of Ross Dwyer in Five Days and young Reggie in Shameless.

In 2014 he played Johnny Briggs in Harriet’s Army and the following year he was in The Syndicate playing Noah Stevenson.

Dog sharing with his grandmother

Bradley has a dog named Barney and he revealed in an interview on Lorraine that he dog shares Barney with his nan.

Speaking about deciding to dog share, Bradley told Lorraine: “All my life I wanted a dog but my mum’s allergic, so it’s been like ‘no you can’t have a dog Bradley, you can’t have one.’

“Then I moved out of my house a year ago now and I was like ‘can I get a dog? No it’s unfair obviously working and leaving the dog at home all day.’

“And then, she’s going to kill me for saying this, but my grandma rang me up a year and a half ago drunk on New Year’s Eve. She was like ‘Bradley, should we get a dog?’ and I was like ‘absolutely, yes.’

“So we got little Barney and when I’m at work, he’s at grandma’s. He’s a little dream, it’s brilliant.”

