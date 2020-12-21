Emmerdale actress Karen Blick has played Lydia Dingle, aka Lydia Hart since 2016.

Lydia was born as Jenny Finn, however she changed her name in 1990 after the death of her son.

In 2016, Lydia first appeared when Jimmy King inadvertently attended a bereavement support group that Lydia was leading.

Karen joined the Emmerdale cast in 2016 (Credit: ITV)

She went on to meet and fall for Sam Dingle and earlier this year the couple got married. But who plays Lydia?

How old is Karen Blick and is she married?

The Emmerdale actress is 46 years old and she her longterm partner Simon became her husband in 2011. The down-to-earth celeb has revealed she sorted her wedding through a deal on Groupon.

She and Simon had 100 guests at the do for a three-course meal, followed by a party in the evening.

What has Emmerdale star Karen Blick been in?

Before her role in the ITV soap, Karen’s first acting credit was in 2006 playing a teacher on the TV series No Angels.

She also had a small role in Emmerdale back in 2006 playing a unnamed nurse the the abortion clinic Viv Hope visited.

In 2015, she starred in the 2015 TV series Nomads alongside former Emmerdale actress Samantha Giles.

Karen appeared in Emmerdale in 2006 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Karen joined the Emmerdale cast in 2016 and as well as appearing in the soap, she has appeared in one of the show’s TV mini-series.

Earlier this year, ITV aired Emmerdale Family Trees. Karen appeared as herself in the episodes.

She also appeared as her character Lydia in clips featured in the episode.

Emmerdale – Who is Lydia’s family? Who plays Lydia’s mum?

Last year, viewers got to learn more about Lydia when it was revealed Lydia was the mother of a baby buried on the grounds of Hotten Academy.

When Lydia was a child she was placed into a children’s home as her mother, Agatha, was too unwell to look after her.

But when she was 15, Jenny fell pregnant. Fearing her baby would be taken away she kept her pregnancy secret.

Agatha is played by Judith Barker (Credit: ITV)

However her baby was born stillborn and Jenny went and buried him in some nearby woodland.

Jenny then fled to Scarborough where she took the identity of a woman named Lydia Hart.

Last year, Jenny reunited with her mum after all these years. Agatha is played by actress Judith Barker.

Lydia also discovered she had a younger sister named Beth.

Judith played Janet Barlow in Coronation Street on and off from 1965 until 1977.

She has also had roles in Hollyoaks, Waterloo Road, Scott and Bailey and Doctors.

Karen Blick stars on The Big Quiz tonight on ITV, 9pm.

