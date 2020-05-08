Emmerdale star Danny Miller thanks girlfriend in post about anxiety battle

Emmerdale star Danny Miller, who plays Aaron Dingle, has shared a gushing tribute to his partner, Steph Jones.

In the post, in which he added a rare picture of the two of them together, Danny credited her with getting him through "some of the lowest points" of his life recently.

With the country on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, many people are struggling with anxiety and mental health.

Danny bravely took to social media to detail his own battle, and admitted that Steph and his dod Gini are what's saved him.

Danny Miller on lockdown

Emmerdale star Danny Miller thanks his partner

In the lengthy post he wrote: "I couldn't have got through lockdown without these two little belters!"

He continued: "Truth is @stephjones1710 is the secret behind this black mirror of mine.

"She deserves the credit, entirely. We all show off our best moments on socials, never do we share the worst moments.

"But this girl has shared and carried some of the lowest points of my life over the last few months. A bloody good partner, daughter, sister, auntie but most importantly a true friend. A light at the end of a very dark tunnel for me.

"All that thrown into a big bowl of love and appreciation, mixed in with a beautiful cavapoo in little Gini has played a huge part in me overcoming those dark moments!

Anxiety and depresson 'grabs you no matter who you are'

"Anxiety and depression grabs you and shakes you no matter who you are or what walk of life. And I hope you read this post (and yes you may cringe) and see the bigger picture."

Danny has admitted lockdown has not been easy for him (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He then urged his follower to "talk to someone. And allow someone to love you and love them in return. And then, like me, hopefully, you too can see a genuine path to welcoming and dealing with the horrible, invisible illness that is anxiety and depression.

"I hope you find that partner and that friend. Like me. And if you're still reading this... You're doing great and I'm glad you exist."

How did fans react?

Fans went on to share their own stories of depression during these times, send their well wishes, and thank the actor for opening up.

One said: "Thank you so much for saying how you're feeling, it really will help people. Sending you much love and happiness."

"You're such a couragious man!! Thank you for sharing this post," added another.

When did Emmerdale star Danny Miller get puppy Gini?

Danny welcomed puppy Gini to his family last month.

The actor posted a picture of her to his Instagram page.

With Danny, like the rest of the Emmerdale cast, currently off Emmerdale as the UK soaps, have stopped production, Gini has been a welcome addition.

Danny has also done his bit for charity during lockdown as he shaved his head to raise money.

Danny Miller at Emmerdale

Before the coronavirus lockdown, Danny had had some time off Emmerdale to work on a film called PACE.

It is Danny's directorial debut.

Aaron struggled to accept his marriage to Robert is over (Credit: ITV)

On-screen, Danny's alter ego Aaron went to stay in Scotland with cousin Debbie because he was struggling.

As a result of his husband Robert, being sentenced to life in prison for murder, their union had broken down and Aaron went on a downward spiral.

Aaron returned to Emmerdale recently (Credit: ITV)

Aaron recently returned to screens, taking back over his scrapyard business. He also hired cousin Vinny to work at the scrapyard, along with new guy 'Alex'.

But neither Aaron nor Vinny know 'Alex' is Vinny's dad, Paul. How will they react when they find out they've been lied to?

