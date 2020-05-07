Emmerdale fans desperate for DI Malone to be exposed by a recording

Emmerdale viewers have begged the show to end the DI Malone gangster plot - and they know just how to do it.

With Malone not exactly discreet when he meets with his minions, fans think they should record him and bring him down.

After Malone's attempts to arrest Cain and Billy fell flat, he had Will beaten up and alarm bells starting ringing for Harriet.

Last night (Wednesday, May 6) she confronted Cain demanding answers.

Cain told Harriet everything about Malone in last night's Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale fans furious with GP Manpreet over her attitude towards Paddy

Cain confesses

Cain confessed everything and Harriet couldn't believe what she was hearing, insisting she was going to report Malone.

But Cain then told her Dawn was involved too and Harriet knew there was too much at stake to risk going to the police.

Cain urged Harriet not to go to the police about Malone in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

He also pointed out DI Malone has a lot of friends in high places within the Emmerdale police force and he'd get away scott free even if she did dob him in.

But those watching at home know how to trap Malone with evidence - record him.

What do the fans think?

I am forever saying if one of them just recorded Malone, this situation would over by now. It’s ridiculous — ♍️Debzy G♍️ (@brummiedebz) May 6, 2020

#emmerdale I don't suppose Billy will think of recording Malone when he meets him? In fact, how many chances have they all had to do just this? Dearie me. — beth frances (@IvyWrightHump) May 6, 2020

#emmerdale Literally all Cain, Billy or Will have to do is carry a tape recorded and whenever they so much as see Malone... record it. They see never checked over for anything and every time Malone opens his mouth he gives enough verbal evidence to put himself away. — Mark Coughlan (@_MarkyJames) May 6, 2020

#emmerdale why don't one of them record the bent copper 😳 — kelly (@Happygo13974007) May 6, 2020

So Cain is supposed to be a bad boy, but couldn’t even think to record all the times this coppa black mailed him. Don’t even get me started on Will. Stupid storyline #emmerdale — Emma Jayne (@emmajayne29) May 4, 2020

No-one thinks of recording the meeting with the dodgy Malone ? Or are they ALL that bloody thick??#Emmerdale — MarkAdamJames (@MarkAdamJames20) April 29, 2020

It wouldn't be the first time taped evidence has been used

Rhona took down Pierce with a recording (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this year, Rhona Goskirk recorded Pierce Harris admitting to all of his crimes after he murdered Graham Foster.

Pierce had kidnapped Vanessa Woodfield and held her and her son Johnny hostage.

He eventually called Rhona to come and wanted them to be together, but Rhona live streamed their conversation to the Woolpack, so everyone knew who really killed Graham.

Under questioning, Pierce tried to pretend he and Rhona were doing role play, but he was sentenced to life.

Marlon Dingle, who had been in prison for the murder, was then released.

Will Malone be caught in Emmerdale?

Viewers have already expressed how bored they are with the plot, but now Harriet's involved does that mean it could end soon?

Harriet definitely wants answers and after dealing Will a devastating blow next week, she meets with Malone.

But as he begs her not to report him, promising to leave them all alone from now on, something else is revealed...

Malone and Harriet know each other VERY well in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

It soon becomes very clear that there is more to Harriet and Malone's past than meets the eye.

Some fans think they might be secretly brother and sister.

However, the recent Emmerdale trailer suggested they were definitely more intimate than that.

Can Harriet resist the old charm and stand up to Malone?

Will she be the one to get rid of him?

Or will he continue terrorising the whole village for a while yet?

Emmerdale is next on Friday, May 8 at 7pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.