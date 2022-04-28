Emmerdale spoilers: Vanessa catches Leyla and Suzy doing drugs?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Leyla and Suzy are in the middle of a drug-fuelled party when Vanessa walks in.

Are they busted?

Leyla’s big secret is exposed in Emmerdale the week beginning May 2, but will it be Vanessa who tells her nearest and dearest what’s been going on?

Leyla is giddy on a drug high (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: What is Leyla’s big secret?

Leyla has been working very hard to keep her professional life and her secret other life with Suzy separate. But with Suzy hanging around and making more friends in the village, it’s becoming increasingly more difficult.

In fact, Priya is so taken with Suzy, she wants to collaborate their wedding planning business with Suzy’s events business.

After Suzy secures a meeting with a rich client, Leyla is delighted when the pitch goes well and they secure a deal.

However, it’s nothing compared to her excitement when Suzy suggests they celebrate with a bag of white powder…

Leyla is eager and the pair head to the Take a Vow office to party.

Has Vanessa witnessed their drug-taking? (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa catches Leyla on drugs?

The celebrations are certainly in full flow as they snort the cocaine and down champagne.

But they have no idea Vanessa’s about to bust them.

She walks in unannounced just as Leyla is lining up more coke on the desk.

Will Vanessa realise what they’re up to?

Or is she too smitten with Suzy to notice?

Is Leyla’s secret about to be exposed to her husband, Liam? And how will he react?

Will Vanity get back together? (Credit: ITV)

Vanity reunited?

Ahead of the new storyline, one fan has come up with a theory on the direction it could take.

And we kind of love it!

“I do wonder if Suzy’s party ways will take Vanessa down into her drug world with her and Charity will have to step in to be the responsible one as parent to Johnny and save Vanessa from her destructive self. This could get really interesting if so!!”

Could this be the key to reuniting Vanity?

And where does that leave Suzy?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

