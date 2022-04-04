Suzy Vanessa Emmerdale
Soaps

Who plays Suzy in Emmerdale? Where have you seen Martelle Edinborough before?

Emmerdale vet Vanessa met Suzy Merton last week and in tonight’s episode (Monday, April 4) Suzy returned to the village. But who is she, who plays her and could there be a new romance on the cards for Suzy and Vanessa? Who is Suzy Merton in Emmerdale? Vanessa met Suzy last week after she accidentally […]

By Charlotte Rodrigues
| Updated:

Emmerdale vet Vanessa met Suzy Merton last week and in tonight’s episode (Monday, April 4) Suzy returned to the village.

But who is she, who plays her and could there be a new romance on the cards for Suzy and Vanessa?

Who is Suzy Merton in Emmerdale?

Vanessa met Suzy last week after she accidentally bumped into her.

Suzy was carrying a cake and the knock caused it to fall the floor.

The two women argued over who’s to blame.

However tonight Suzy returned to the village and there appeared to be a spark between her and Vanessa.

Emmerdale Suzy
Sparks fly between Vanessa and newcomer Suzy (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Why do so many Coronation Street & Emmerdale characters take the blame for crimes they didn’t commit?

Who plays Suzy in Emmerdale?

Suzy is played by actress Martelle Edinborough.

Vanessa is pleased to secure a date with Suzy
Vanessa met Suzy last week (Credit: ITV)

Where have you seen Martelle Edinborough before?

This isn’t the first time Martelle has appeared in Emmerdale.

In 2018 she played a doctor in the ITV soap.

She played Doctor Keely in Hollyoaks for three episodes in 2019.

Martelle has also had three different roles in ITV soap Coronation Street.

In 2018 she played the Court Clerk who officiated the trial of Anna Windass after she was charged of wounding Seb Franklin with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The court clerk appeared in four episodes and in 2019, Martelle played Jasmine Ridgeway in the soap.

In 2021, Martelle appeared in Corrie again for three episodes playing Alison Wray.

Alison was the family liaison officer assigned to deal with Abi Webster after her son Seb Franklin was murdered.

Vanessa is pleased to secure a date with Suzy
Could there be a new romance in the village? (Credit: ITV)

Is there romance ahead for Vanessa and Suzy?

It became clear there is a spark between the two in tonight’s episode.

Later this week Vanessa is thrilled when she manages to secure a date with Suzy.

Could there be a new romance in the village?

Read more: Emmerdale’s most complained about episodes – it’s quite the list

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Prince William, Prince George and Kate Middleton
William and Kate to ‘uproot George, Charlotte and Louis as they plan huge move this summer’
Sheridan Smith on the Starstruck final
Sheridan Smith has Starstruck viewers all making the same complaint during final
The Defoe women posing in a Season 3 still for The Split
The Split season 3 is finally here so you’ll be needing this very handy season 2 recap
Emmerdale cast list 2022
Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up
Meena prison officer Emmerdale
Emmerdale: Who plays Meena’s prison officer? Where have you seen Dean Smith before?
Loose Women presenters Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon, Frankie Bridge
Loose Women presenters’ eye-watering earnings revealed