Emmerdale’s most complained about episodes ever – it’s quite the list

Emmerdale has been on the air for almost 50 years and it has repeatedly pushed the boundaries – resulting in a lot of complaints.

There have been savage attacks, brutal assaults and storylines that have left viewers feeling sick.

But what are the most complained-about episodes ever?

Dog-napping – 550 complaints

Back in 2016 there was a storyline that soap fans found too much for them.

Ross Barton and Charity Dingle ran a dog-napping scam and proved once and for all that the British public will not tolerate harm coming to their beloved pooches.

Viewers were disgusted. They claimed the plot would encourage copycats.

Between the two main episodes the storyline featured in, Ofcom received more than 550 Emmerdale complaints.

Acid attack – 366 complaints

Ross Barton was doused with acid in his face in horror scenes in 2018.

It was a case of mistaken identity with Debbie Dingle’s plan to get revenge on ex Joe Tate going horribly wrong.

Viewers were horrified at the scenes, but the show as cleared after Ofcom assessed the complaints thoroughly.

Meena’s murder spree – 150 complaints

For such a big storyline, the murderous antics of Meena only attracted a relatively small number of complaints.

The serial killer’s attempt to gas her sister Manpreet and Vinny Dingle in the woods after Misery-ing her for weeks was too much for some.

More than 150 complained to the watchdog.

Pierce rapes Rhona – 101 Emmerdale complaints

In 2017 Rhona Goskirk married boyfriend Pierce Harris and discovered to her horror the extent of his abusive ways.

He raped her while she was still wearing her wedding dress, before gaslighting her into believing it was normal.

The disturbing scenes attracted 101 complaints from viewers, and Ofcom launched an investigation.

However the soap was later cleared.

Lachlan murders Gerry – 101

Evil Lachlan committed the ultimate crime when he murdered fan-favourite Gerry in 2018.

He bashed his friend over the head with a large rock after he discovered he had murdered most of his family.

The disturbing scenes attracted 101 complaints and Ofcom launched an investigation.

Victoria Sugden’s rape ordeal – 39 complaints

Emmerdale viewers were completely disgusted when Victoria was raped by Lee Posner.

The brutal attacked played out before the watershed as he attacked her in her bedroom and threw her down onto the bed.

While the rape itself was not shown, the harrowing scenes caused horror amongst fans as disturbing sounds could be heard.

However Ofcom received 39 complaints over the scenes.

