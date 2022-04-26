Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla and Suzy’s connection revealed as big secret is exposed

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Leyla’s big secret is revealed.

Leyla and Suzy collaborate with their businesses and secure and important client.

However when they celebrate, Leyla’s secret is revealed.

Leyla supports Jai (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: First Look at all-new pics for May 2-6

Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla and Suzy work together

In next week’s Emmerdale scenes Leyla spots Jai in the pub and boosts his mood by saying she believes him when he says that the drugs weren’t his.

Leyla continues to give her support to Jai by suggesting one of their clients could have their hen-do at The Hide.

Leyla isn’t keen that Suzy is hanging around Priya but Priya likes Suzy’s suggestion of collaborating with them with her events business.

The following day, Suzy announces she’s secured a meeting with a potentially rich client.

Outside, Leyla spots Suzy bantering with Callum just as Vanessa is approaching and does her best to try and stall her.

Later Leyla and Suzy are all delighted when their pitch with Eddie goes well and they secure his business as a client.

Outside Leyla and Suzy secretly meet up and we finally discover what Leyla has been hiding.

Leyla and Suzy celebrate their deal with Eddie (Credit: ITV)

Leyla’s secret is revealed

Behind the HOP Suzy holds up a bag of while powder and gives it a flick.

Eagar, Leyla grabs it and prepares to take the drugs.

Back inside, Leyla and Suzy celebrate the successful deal with Eddie.

Suzy says she needs to call Priya but Leyla says they can do it later as they need to get back to the office.

Soon in the Take A Vow office Leyla is on a cocaine-fuelled roll as she and Suzy celebrate.

Suddenly Vanessa walks into the office just as Leyla lined up cocaine on the desk.

Will Vanessa realise what’s going on?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!