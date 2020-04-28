Emmerdale SPOILERS: Paddy lashes out at baby Eve

In next week's Emmerdale, Paddy finds himself losing his temper and taking it out on his infant daughter. Are things starting to get too much for him.

Since leaving baby Eve in the car a few weeks ago, Paddy has been constantly on edge and worrying about his daughter's whereabouts.

His behaviour isn't going unnoticed as this week family members start to realise Paddy is struggling with anxiety.

Paddy's friends and family have noticed something is wrong (Credit: ITV)

But next week, things get even worse.

On edge, Paddy loses his temper and takes it out on baby Eve by shouting at her.

As soon as he does it, Paddy regrets his actions and is mortified by what he's just done.

Paddy lashes out at little Eve (Credit: ITV)

Knowing Paddy didn't mean it and would never hurt a fly, Chas is understanding with him.

Realising he needs help, Paddy starts trying to seek professional help. Will things start to look up soon for the vet?

Paddy's family realise something is wrong

Chas is shocked by what she's told (Credit: ITV)

In this week's episodes, Pollard, Bear and Aaron talk to Chas and reveal how much Paddy is struggling, leaving her shocked.

What happened with Paddy and Eve?

Last month, Paddy's best friend Marlon had a heart attack whilst out with Paddy and Eve.

In a rush to get Marlon into the hospital, Paddy left Eve in the car.

When he realised what he had done, he rushed back outside but his daughter was not in the car.

A police officer came out of the hospital and revealed the tot had been reported as abandoned and was being checked over.

Finding out about Paddy's mistake, Chas was furious.

Paddy accidentally left Eve in the car (Credit: ITV)

Although Eve needed to spend the night in hospital for observation, she was given the all clear.

Except, due to what happened, social services needed to have a meeting with Chas and Paddy.

Although Chas has forgiven her boyfriend, he constantly worries about the little girl and fears the worst could happen to her.

Emmerdale's scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The soap now airs three episodes a week on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.

