Emmerdale SPOILERS: Paddy suffering from anxiety disorder?

In next week's Emmerdale, Paddy continues acting paranoid and on edge about Eve. But are his feelings much more serious than he thinks?

Since leaving Eve in the car a few weeks ago, Paddy has been constantly worried about his daughter.

His behaviour has started to become an issue as he panics about the baby, even when she's with a close family member.

But next week, he struggles to hide his anxiety.

Aaron, Bear and Pollard talk to Chas, revealing how much Paddy is struggling, leaving her shocked.

Will he be able to get the help he needs?

What happened with Paddy and Eve?

Last month, Paddy's best friend Marlon had a heart attack whilst out with Paddy and Eve.

Rushing to get Marlon in the hospital, Paddy left the tot in his car.

When he realised what he had done, he went back to get his daughter but she was nowhere to be seen.

A police officer came along and told Paddy his daughter had been reported abandoned and was now in hospital being checked over.

Finding out about Paddy's mistake, Chas was furious. Even more so when she discovered social services would need to get involved.

Although Chas struggled with letting Paddy look after Eve, the pair soon managed to work through things.

However he recently had a go at his dad, Bear, for leaving Eve outside of David's shop whilst he carried something inside.

Most recently, he panicked after finding out Liv Flaherty had take Eve for a walk by the stream.

But with Paddy constantly on edge, worrying something bad will happen to Eve, will he make himself ill?

