Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Moira is uneasy about Rhona‘s return to work.

The village vet is back treating animals, but is it too much too soon?

Will she make a mistake that could cost her dearly?

Marlon’s condition is weighing heavily on distracted Rhona (Credit: ITV)

Rhona distracted in Emmerdale spoilers

Under financial pressure after Charity put Marlon on statutory sick pay, Rhona has returned to work part-time.

She’s excited to be back – the dose of normality much-needed after the last weeks of heartache.

However, despite her own excitement, is she really ready?

With Marlon at home stifling a cough, Rhona’s mind isn’t fully on the job.

And Moira can tell.

She knows something isn’t right and that her friend and colleague is distracted.

It’s not long before Moira’s concern is well-founded when a shock revelation is made.

Will Rhona be able to come back from this?

Is she really up to the job?

Rhona is terrified for Marlon in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

Marlon rushed to hospital

Meanwhile, Marlon’s cough is getting worse.

Bear takes him to the allotment for some fresh air, but Liam is there and as soon as he hears how bad Marlon’s chest is, he insists on driving him to hospital immediately.

Rhona is panic-stricken when she learns where he is and rushes to be by his side. The doctors reveal Marlon has pneumonia and he’s given breathing apparatus to help him.

It’s a huge setback for the couple as they learn his recovery will likely regress. They are both heartbroken by the news.

With Marlon back in hospital, Rhona’s mind is going to be even further from her work. Can she really cope?

As they face an uncertain future, with money worries and health struggles, what’s next for Marlon and Rhona? How much more can they take?

April was scared when Marlon started to choke in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Marlon in Emmerdale?

Marlon suffered a massive stroke last month.

He has since been recovering in hospital and came home on Monday, April 25.

However, the road has not been easy.

Despite the villagers banding together to adapt the house for his return, it’s clear there’s still a long way to go.

Last night (Tuesday, April 26) saw April try to give her dad a glass of water. He choked as he was drinking and Rhona had to rush in and save him.

April is devastated and thinks she shouldn’t be around her dad any more.

Can Rhona convince her it’s all going to be okay?

And, more importantly, is it?

