Emmerdale Marlon comes home and in hospital
Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon in new fight for life as he’s rushed to hospital

He's facing an uncertain future

By Carena Crawford

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Marlon faces a new health crisis as he’s rushed to hospital again.

Rhona blames herself as Marlon’s condition is serious.

Will the Emmerdale icon be okay?

Marlon lies in bed as Rhona touches his shoulder in Emmerdale
Marlon is feeling unwell (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale cast list in full – meet the 2022 crowd here!

Marlon unwell in Emmerdale spoilers

It starts when Marlon develops a cough.

However, with money tight Rhona has returned to work and must leave him to put in her shift.

Bear steps in to look out for Marlon and takes him to visit the allotment, hoping some fresh air might help.

But they see Liam there and the doctor is very worried about Marlon’s cough. As it gets worse, Liam insists he’ll drive him to hospital himself.

Emmerdale Mary watches worried as Rhona looks panicked
Rhona awaits news of Marlon in a state of despair (Credit: ITV)

Fears for Marlon

Rhona is panic-stricken when she finds out where Marlon is and rushes to the hospital. She’s fuming with Mary and Bear for letting him go out.

The doctor soon reveals Marlon has aspiration pneumonia. He is put in a breathing mask as his coughing gets worse.

Rhona Goskirk is worried sick about Marlon Dingle hooked up to a breathing machine in Emmerdale
Marlon’s health has taken a devastating turn (Credit: ITV)

Rhona can’t hide the concern in her eyes and Marlon knows the situation is serious.

The next day the doctor has some more devastating news for the couple.

How much more can they take?

Will things ever get easier for Marlon and Rhona?

The doctor explains to Rhona and Marlon his condition is serious in Emmerdale
The doctor has upsetting news for Rhona and Marlon (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for next week

What happened to Marlon?

Marlon suffered a stroke last month.

April found him and rushed him to hospital where they operated to remove a bleed from his brain.

When he woke up, it was clear he no longer had full cognitive function and was facing a long road to recovery.

He is struggling to communicate and even things like sitting in a chair leave him tired.

Marlon was sent home from hospital on Monday, April 25.

Rhona has vowed to be by his side every step of the way, but the pressure really is beginning to show.

Will they make it through this?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Mark Redman in Coronation Street: Could Adam Barlow’s brother return to the cobbles?
Will Kirk on The Repair Shop on BBC
The Repair Shop fans rally around Will Kirk as he shares emotional message
Katie Price speaks to camera on YouTube channel
Katie Price issues plea in court over ‘breaching restraining order’ as she’s warned of prison
Tom Parker and his wife Kelsey speaking during interviews
Tom Parker’s grieving wife Kelsey shares poignant message days after funeral
Jeremy Kyle on his new TalkTV show
Jeremy Kyle fans all saying the same thing as he makes TV comeback
Faye Miley Coronation Street
Coronation Street spoilers: Faye gets her daughter back after early menopause diagnosis?