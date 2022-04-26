Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon in new fight for life as he’s rushed to hospital

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Marlon faces a new health crisis as he’s rushed to hospital again.

Rhona blames herself as Marlon’s condition is serious.

Will the Emmerdale icon be okay?

Marlon is feeling unwell (Credit: ITV)

Marlon unwell in Emmerdale spoilers

It starts when Marlon develops a cough.

However, with money tight Rhona has returned to work and must leave him to put in her shift.

Bear steps in to look out for Marlon and takes him to visit the allotment, hoping some fresh air might help.

But they see Liam there and the doctor is very worried about Marlon’s cough. As it gets worse, Liam insists he’ll drive him to hospital himself.

Rhona awaits news of Marlon in a state of despair (Credit: ITV)

Fears for Marlon

Rhona is panic-stricken when she finds out where Marlon is and rushes to the hospital. She’s fuming with Mary and Bear for letting him go out.

The doctor soon reveals Marlon has aspiration pneumonia. He is put in a breathing mask as his coughing gets worse.

Marlon’s health has taken a devastating turn (Credit: ITV)

Rhona can’t hide the concern in her eyes and Marlon knows the situation is serious.

The next day the doctor has some more devastating news for the couple.

How much more can they take?

Will things ever get easier for Marlon and Rhona?

The doctor has upsetting news for Rhona and Marlon (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Marlon?

Marlon suffered a stroke last month.

April found him and rushed him to hospital where they operated to remove a bleed from his brain.

When he woke up, it was clear he no longer had full cognitive function and was facing a long road to recovery.

He is struggling to communicate and even things like sitting in a chair leave him tired.

Marlon was sent home from hospital on Monday, April 25.

Rhona has vowed to be by his side every step of the way, but the pressure really is beginning to show.

Will they make it through this?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

