It’s been a tough few weeks in Emmerdale spoilers for Marlon following his stroke.

But as his recovery continues, both he and Rhona are hoping he might be able to come home.

However, they are in for more heartbreak this week, as the doctor tells them Marlon is not ready yet to leave hospital.

Marlon’s family bring him some Easter cheer (Credit: ITV)

Rhona fights back in Emmerdale spoilers

Marlon’s stroke was a bolt out of the blue for the whole family. It has left them with a lot to come to terms with.

Not least, just how much of a recovery Marlon is going to make – and how they’ll adjust when he returns home.

Rhona has risen to the challenge juggling being a mum to April and Leo with work and visits to Marlon at the hospital.

She’s hoping for good news on him returning home.

However, she gets a bit of a wake-up call after she tries to involve Marlon in the family Easter celebrations.

Marlon is delighted to watch the Easter egg hunt via a video call to the hospital.

But Rhona’s joy soon fades when she realises just how much even this activity has taken out of him.

With Marlon due to see the consultant the next day for an assessment, Rhona hopes he will spring back.

Marlon hopes he can get back to some sort of normality (Credit: ITV)

Marlon’s bad news

At the meeting, it seems everything is going well.

The doctor reveals that she’s really pleased with Marlon’s progress, and is happy that he’s slowly recovering.

However, both Marlon and Rhona are crestfallen when she reveals that – for all things are going in the right direction – hospital is still the best place for Marlon.

Rhona takes her frustration out on her mum (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona lashes out

Upset after getting her hopes up, Rhona is on edge when she returns to the village.

She’s cross to see Mary in the pub living it up with Faith when their family are struggling so much.

Mary reminds Rhona that if she’s exhausted at the moment, Marlon’s return home is going to only add to the pressure.

But when Mary suggests that she and Marlon separate for Rhona’s sake, her daughter explodes.

Soon, Mary finds herself out on her ear!

Meanwhile, both Emmerdale Marlon and Rhona worry about just what their future holds…

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

