Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona lashes out at Mary

Rhona in Emmerdale has struggled with her mum’s presence in her life in recent weeks, just at the time when she’s needed her most.

Following Marlon’s stroke, Rhona is putting on a brave face trying to stay positive.

However, Mary has a more realist attitude to what’s happening, and her opinions have been causing some tensions with her daughter.

Next week, stressed Rhona finally reaches the end of her tether after Mary offers her some shocking advice. And her words prompt Rhona to throw Mary out of the house and out of her life!

Paddy brings some joy

The week starts out on a happy note, as Paddy puts on an Easter egg hunt, which Marlon joins in via video from hospital and greatly enjoys.

The next day, however, it’s clear even this has taken its toll on Marlon. Rhona worries as Marlon has a meeting with the consultant about his progress.

She is anxious to know when Marlon will be able to come home. Meanwhile, Mary is worried about Rhona’s wellbeing.

Mary knows that despite Rhona’s positive attitude, her daughter is about to embark on life as a full-time carer. She confides her feelings in Faith, but keeps quiet when it comes to Rhona.

At Marlon’s meeting, Rhona presses the doctor for news on when Marlon might be able to come home. The consultant reveals that while Marlon is doing well, hospital is currently the best place for him.

Rhona snaps in Emmerdale

Rhona is left disappointed by the news. When she arrives home to see Mary and Faith enjoying themselves in the pub, she snaps at her mum.

Realising how on the edge her daughter is, Mary tries to offer some advice. However, her shocking suggestion doesn’t go down well.

Mary tries to make Rhona see that Marlon’s return home is going to have a huge impact on her family.

She spells out that if Rhona’s not coping now, how is she going to deal with it when she has to be a full-time carer?

Then Mary goes too far, suggesting that Rhona and Marlon should separate for Rhona’s sake.

Rhona can’t believe what her mum is saying and is horrified. She bundles Mary up and throws her out of the house, making it clear she’s not welcome in her home.

Will Rhona be able to forgive her mum? And can Mary find a way to actually her daughter, rather than hinder her?

