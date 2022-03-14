marlon dingle emmerdale comp
Emmerdale SPOILERS: Marlon Dingle to suffer devastating stroke

The chef will have a devastating stroke

Emmerdale has revealed a major new storyline as Marlon Dingle suffers a devastating stroke.

The soap has worked with the Stoke Association on the heartbreaking storyline.

Marlon Dingle will have a devastating stroke in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)
In the coming months, scenes will explore how Marlon comes to terms with what’s happened to him.

It will also explore how his family, friends and loved ones will come to terms with the diagnosis.

And viewers will see how it will impact their future and the wider community.

Mark Charnock said: “Working with Emmerdale‘s research team and the Stroke Association on this storyline has been a total eye-opener for me.

“We hear the word ‘stroke’ bandied around a great deal, but being confronted with the sheer weight of numbers in this country alone has been a shock.

“A stroke occurs every 5 minutes in the UK. Over 100,000 a year.

Emmerdale to raise awareness of strokes in devastating storyline

“More can and should be done to raise awareness and hopefully, this story can help with that.

“It’s an enormous responsibility to try and get it right for the survivors and their families and for those who’ve lost loved ones to this awful event.

“No two strokes are the same, but the after-effects are devastating.

“I’m very proud of the show for telling it and for letting me be a part of it.”

Emmerdale Producer Laura Shaw said: “Warm, witty and kindhearted Marlon is undoubtedly one of Emmerdale’s most loved characters.

“And with Mark Charnock’s sheer skill, craft and incredible range, it felt totally right to play such an incredibly important story as this.

“With Marlon highlighting that a stroke can happen at any time and showing the catastrophic consequences it can have on the person affected and their whole family.”

How will Rhona cope with Marlon’s condition? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale boss explains Marlon’s storyline

Laura continued: “When we first started researching this storyline I was shocked by the stark statistics that the UK alone has 1.3 million stroke survivors.

“So we knew we wanted to do those people and their families justice by showing the raw reality of a stroke as truthfully and honestly as we could.”

The soap will use special filming techniques to show the reality of a stroke from Marlon’s perspective.

Laura said they “wanted viewers to see what a stroke feels like in the moment”.

“As the story unfolds, we follow the tragic and heartbreaking long lasting repercussions it has on Marlon and his friends and family.

“And how their love for each other shines through as they all pull together at this most difficult time.”

What to do if you think someone is having a stroke?

Juliet Bouverie  OBE, Chief Executive at the Stroke Association said: “If you think you or someone you know is having a stroke you should Act FAST and call 999 as a stroke is a medical emergency.

“Anyone who’d like to find out more about stroke can visit www.stroke.org.uk.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

