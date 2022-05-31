Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla dies after buying dodgy drugs after she vows to get clean?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Leyla‘s drug addiction could land her in danger as she vows to go clean.

With her behaviour beginning to spark concern on the ITV soap, Leyla knows she has to quit.

But can she bring herself to give up altogether?

Leyla’s struggling with addiction (Credit: ITV)

Leyla’s life in danger in Emmerdale spoilers?

Things have got so bad for jittery Leyla she ends up doing a line of cocaine before breakfast.

But Liam has become aware of her behaviour and is starting to get concerned about his wife.

At work, Leyla can’t finish an interview with a journalist after feeling unwell.

Suzy is annoyed to find cocaine in Leyla’s bag.

She lays into Leyla about buying cocaine from someone she doesn’t know. Suzy tells her the drugs could be lethal and tries to impress the dangers of what Leyla is doing. Could she die?

After delivering some shocking home truths about the life-threatening danger Leyla is in, Suzy storms off.

As the reality of the risks she’s taking hit home, Leyla decides to get clean.

Leyla’s trying to clean up her act (Credit: ITV)

Getting clean?

She washes the rest of her cocaine down the sink.

However, just as she’s getting rid of the powder, Jacob and Liam walk in.

Will they catch her out?

And is it too late for Leyla to get clean?

With the dodgy drugs already in her system, could the affects end up being catastrophic?

Leyla’s double life with Suzy came as shock to viewers (Credit: ITV)

When did Leyla become addicted to drugs?

Leyla’s addiction was revealed last month after it became clear she had been hiding a massive secret.

After her stepdaughter, Leanna, was murdered by serial killer Meena, Leyla herself suffered a miscarriage.

She was then left fighting for her life after Meena shot her.

Going through all that has sparked the addiction in Leyla, who had been getting her drugs from Suzy.

But Suzy has decided to stay clean and won’t give Leyla her fix.

Can Leyla kick the habit or is she set to put her life in danger even more?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

