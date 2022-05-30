Duncan Preston plays DI Johnny Campbell in Silent Witness, but why did he quit role as Doug Potts in Emmerdale?

Duncan Preston makes a very welcome appearance in Silent Witness this week, but why did his character Doug Potts leave Emmerdale?

The veteran actor, 75, starred in the ITV1 soap for 13 years.

So why did he decide to leave, what happened to his character, and who does Duncan play in Silent Witness series 25 episode 3 and 4?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Actor Duncan Preston guest stars in Silent Witness series 25 episodes 3 and 4 (Credit: BBC One)

Who plays DI Johnny Campbell in Silent Witness series 25?

Duncan Preston stars as DI Johnny Campbell in the cast of Silent Witness series 25 episodes 3 and 4.

He helps Nikki, Jack and Simone on a new case which causes problems for the Lyell team.

Actor Duncan Preston is one of many great names guest starring in the episodes, which are part of the 25th anniversary series entitled History.

Jemma Redgrave also stars, as does former Corrie actor Mark Frost, and Frances Tomelty who plays Margaret Armstrong.

What has actor Duncan Preston been in before?

Of course, Emmerdale fans will know the actor as Doug Potts in the ITV soap.

He portrayed the (mostly) comedic character from 2007 to 2020.

But Douglas is also known for his work with Victoria Wood, including his role of Clifford in the soap opera parody Acorn Antiques.

He also starred as Stan in the heartwarming sitcom Dinnerladies.

Other TV roles include Ken Paradise in Love & Marriage, Jonathan Haslam in the sitcom Surgical Spirit, and the role of Kevin’s dad in Harry Enfield and Chums.

He’s also starred in Emmerdale’s rival soaps, too!

Douglas played DS Todd in EastEnders in 1987, and Dennis Stokes in Coronation Street in 2004.

He’s also known for his extensive theatre work.

Duncan Preston as Doug Potts in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV1)

Who was Doug Potts in Emmerdale?

Doug Potts was a long-running character in the ITV soap, who first appeared in 2007.

He left in 2011 after three years in the soap, and returned in 2014 after a three year break.

From 2014 until 2020, actor Duncan Preston continued to play the role.

However, he left in 2020.

Doug was first introduced back in 2007 as the father of Laurel and her sister, Caroline Swann.

He and his wife at the time, Hilary, arrived in the village to visit Laurel and her husband Ashley.

Doug and Hilary later got a divorce and Doug embarked on a relationship with Brenda, after spending a long time with Diane Sugden.

In 2018, Doug was left devastated when his friend Gerry Roberts was killed in the Grange B&B.

Gerry was killed by Dales serial killer Lachlan White.

Why did Doug Potts leave Emmerdale?

Weed-smoking Doug eventually left the Dales to start a new life in Australia.

He first travelled there for the funeral of Sandy Thomas, father of Laurel’s late husband Ashley.

While there, he fell in love with the country and decided to move there for good.

In early February 2020, the Thomas family were devastated to hear Ashley’s father Sandy Thomas had passed away in Australia.

They travelled to Australia for his funeral and Doug didn’t want to leave.

When they returned home a few weeks later, he told Laurel that Betty Eagleton had offered him Sandy’s old apartment and he wanted to move there.

Doug did have doubts but eventually decided to go.

On February 27 2020, Doug left his life in Emmerdale for new adventures in Australia.

He left poor Brenda behind, and their relationship promptly ended!

Less g’day mate, and more hooroo…

Actor Duncan Preston has been acting for nearly six decades! (Credit: ITV1)

Why did actor Duncan Preston quit his role as Doug Potts in Emmerdale?

Actor Duncan Preston quit the soap after nearly 13 years playing the character.

He left the ITV series so he could take on new roles.

Although he hasn’t publicly commented on his decision to quit the soap, previous soap stars have admitted the schedules are gruelling.

His role of DI Johnny Campbell in Silent Witness is his first time on TV since leaving Emmerdale.

Why did Doug Potts leave Emmerdale and will he ever return?

In 2020, Emmerdale confirmed that Duncan was leaving the soap.

At the time, they said there are “no plans” for his return.

However, the character wasn’t killed off.

So the door is still open and fans may well see Doug Potts again!

And, we’ve got to say, Doug with a faux-Australian accent would certainly put a smile on our faces!

Silent Witness series 25 continues with episodes 3 and 4 on Monday May 30 and Tuesday May 31 2022 at 9pm on BBC One.

