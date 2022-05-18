Silent Witness is back for a very special series 25 and, although it may be smaller, it is most definitely mighty.

The 25th anniversary of the popular BBC One series starts with two very exciting plot details…

One, Amanda Burton is back as Professor Sam Ryan.

And, two, Nikki and Jack are most definitely getting it on.

Thank you, Silent Witness writers, thank you very much!

Here’s everything you need to know about Silent Witness series 25.

Amanda Burton as Professor Sam Ryan, and Emilia Fox as Dr Nikki Alexander in Silent Witness series 25 (Credit: BBC One)

Is Amanda Burton back as Sam Ryan in Silent Witness?

In the 25th anniversary series of Silent Witness, Amanda returns as Sam Ryan for the first time since 2004.

BBC One teased her return at the end of series 24 last year.

At the end of the final episode of the 24th series, Nikki (Emilia Fox) walked into her office and took a call.

The line was bad and she could hardly hear who was on the other end.

We cut to an ambulance, with sirens blaring in the background, and there standing at the doors was Sam Ryan.

She said to Nikki: “It’s Professor Sam Ryan, Nikki. I need your help.”

Nikki looked shocked, but not as shocked (and delighted) as fans watching in their millions at home.

Amanda Burton tells us that a “catastrophic event” causes her character Sam Ryan to call Nikki.

We’re told that Sam Ryan has launched a new company in Liverpool, only for the Health Secretary to be assassinated.

Sam summons the Lyell team with a plea to help investigate.

But Nikki finds herself unsure if she can trust Sam, who seems to know more than she’s revealing.

How many episodes is series 25 of Silent Witness?

Silent Witness series 25 is six episodes long.

Yes, we can hear you groaning already, that IS four episodes short of a ‘normal’ series.

Most Silent Witness series are 10 episodes long.

But this IS the 25th anniversary series, and the storyline arc with Sam Ryan takes place over six episodes.

Each episode is one hour long, and they air on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Jack and Nikki fans will be pleased that Silent Witness series 25 starts with them together (Credit: BBC One)

Who is in the cast of Silent Witness series 25?

We know that Amanda Burton returns for all six episodes of series 25 of Silent Witness.

Of course, she’ll be joined by Silent Witness lead Emilia Fox as Dr Nikki Alexander.

David Caves reprises his role as Jack Hodgson, opposite Genesis Lynea as Simone Tyler.

Holby City favourite Hugh Quarshie joins the cast as Jomo Mashaba, albeit briefly.

Anybody who has watched the trailer (below) can see he’s shot in episode one.

Meanwhile, former Vera star David Leon joins the cast as Oscar Harris.

Elsewhere, Matthew Gravelle stars as Tom Faulkner.

Broadchurch fans will recognise him as creepy villain Joe Miller, who murdered Danny Latimer in series one of the show.

Former Corrie actor Ian Puleston-Davies – who was sinister as hell in the recent drama The Teacher – portrays DSI Ronnie Boyle.

Gina Bramhill plays Fiona Mashaba, Shireen Farkhoy stars as DS Martine Chalal, and Lloyd Everitt plays David Mashaba.

Emma Beattie is Alice Reynolds, Gaia Wise stars as Jo Reynolds, Diana Bermudez plays Rosa Hernandez, and Tom Benedict Knight portrays Dan Clemence.

Stephen Donald is Charles Black, Vera Horton is Sonia Karpov, while Jacqueline Oceane and Will Bowden play assassins.

Episodes three and four cast members include Emmerdale fave Duncan Preston – aka Douglas Potts – as DI Johnny Campbell.

Unforgotten actress Frances Tomelty plays Margaret Armstrong, and Rhiannon Jones returns as Cara Connelly.

Episode four also stars Jemma Redgrave as DI Jill Raymond, Francesca Henry as Charlie Jarrett, Cory Chambers as DS Matthew Quinn, and Mark Frost as Iain Jarrett.

Of course, Corrie fans will know Mark Frost as Ray Crosby in the ITV soap.

When does series 25 of Silent Witness start?

Silent Witness season 25 will start on Monday May 23 2022 at 9pm.

Episode two will follow the next night, on Tuesday May 24 2022, also at 9pm.

Episodes three and four will continue the following week – on Monday May 30 2022 and Tuesday May 31 2022 at 9pm.

The final two instalments – episodes five and six – will conclude series 25 on Monday June 6 2022 and Tuesday June 7 2022 at 9pm.

That’s six hours of drama that won’t disappoint.

Silent Witness series 25 welcomes some new cast members too! (Credit: BBC One)

What is the plot of series 25?

Episode one of series 25 continues on from the season 24 finale – and Nikki has received a call from Sam Ryan for help.

Professor Ryan is in Liverpool, following the launch of her new company, where the Health Secretary has been assassinated.

Sam had hoped to usher in democratic health care, but the shooting of the Health Secretary and Sam’s husband pulls Nikki, Jack and Simone into a world of duplicity, intrigue and betrayal.

But Nikki finds herself unsure if she can trust Sam, who seems to know more than she’s revealing.

Meanwhile, Jack and Nikki are ON and navigating their feelings for each other.

In part two, DNA evidence linked to the health secretary’s assassination forces Nikki to face her past.

When the credibility of DNA testing is challenged, the bedrock of forensic science is called into question.

Now uncertain of who or what they can trust, the Lyell team’s investigation draws them into confrontations with echoes of their personal histories, which threaten to unravel their present.

As her investigation progresses, Nikki realises that its consequences will affect her, and her profession, for ever.

Silent Witness series 25 kicks off on Monday May 23 2022 at 9pm on BBC One.

