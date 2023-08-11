Emmerdale spoilers: Complete autumn 2023 preview – read all the upcoming storylines here!

From love triangles to explosive character exits and returns, upcoming months of Emmerdale spoilers will see the soap go into overdrive as it prepares for Super Soap Week in October. But what can viewers expect from Emmerdale this autumn?

As the situation between Mack, Charity and Chloe grows increasingly complicated, Bob undergoes a personal journey of his own.

Meanwhile, Nate tries to extricate himself from Harry and Corey’s underhand dealings, and Charles will continue to struggle with his complicated relationship with his father.

Plus, one character may return as another is set to leave. Read our preview of this autumn’s Emmerdale spoilers below.

Mack and Chloe are playing happy couples, but for how long? (Credit: ITV)

Mack’s torn between two women

The dynamic between Mack, Charity and Chloe is set to be the focus of the soap going forward, as the three adjust to their unique situation. Mack is currently attempting to make a life of it with Chloe and his son, but all that may change where Charity is concerned.

While it’s unclear what Charity has planned, she’s unlikely to take Mack’s betrayal lying down. Does she have love or revenge on her mind? Soap boss Jane Hudson teased that the fallout will be felt come October’s Super Soap Week, saying: “If there was a plot to explode around this time, it’s a love triangle.”

Bob is set for a tumultuous time (Credit: ITV.com)

An unforeseen journey for Bob

Recent weeks have seen Bob Hope wrestle with his feelings for Bernice and heartbreak after learning of Wendy’s affair with Doctor Liam. Recent Emmerdale spoilers have also revealed that Bob will suffer a heart attack in upcoming episodes.

But what does the future hold for Bob? Actor Tony Audenshaw, who plays Bob, revealed that big things are ahead for the character, saying: “There’s a dramatic story on the cards involving Bob’s close circle that I certainly didn’t see coming, and I don’t think it’s one that’s been done in a soap before.”

Marlon gets back behind the wheel (Credit: ITV)

Marlon faces a challenge behind the wheel

Having made huge strides in his recovery so far, Marlon is set to face a series of challenges following his stroke. Upcoming episodes will see Marlon get back behind the wheel in an especially adapted car.

But it’s clear Marlon is frightened by the prospect of driving again after all this time. Can he face his fears and fight for his independence?

Is Nate in danger, working with dodgy Harry? (Credit: ITV)

Nate’s in too deep with dirty Harry

Nate is doing well in his new job – too well. Making some extra cash on the side doing underhand work for dodgy Harry, Nate may be in too deep with the gangster.

But who is Harry – and does he have ties to someone in the village? Expect the answers to be revealed over the coming months.

Charles has struggled with the sudden return of his dad (Credit: ITV)

Charles reckons with the reality of his dad’s sickness

The shock return of Charles’s dad, Victor, has left the vicar feeling deeply off-kilter. Victor revealed that he’s suffering from an unruptured brain aneurism, which could eventually kill him.

Will tragedy strike just as Victor starts to make amends to his family? And if so, how will Charles react to his father being taken ill?

Dan opted to face the music after attacking her stalker (Credit: ITV)

Amelia adjusts to life without Dan

Having decided to take responsibility for his crimes, Dan will face justice when he is sentenced for manslaughter in upcoming episodes of the soap. But, facing between three and eight years of jail time, it’s looking as though his time away from his family will be substantial.

How will Amelia adjust to life without her dad? Will young Noah step up and look after her and Esther?

Vanessa may return to the village this year (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa returns to the village?

She left the soap last year, but Vanessa Woodfield’s exit from the village was only ever going to be temporary. Actress Michelle Hardwick confirmed that she would return to Emmerdale in 2023, but the circumstances remain unknown.

Will Vanessa return to Emmerdale later this year?

Samantha Giles, who plays Bernice Blackstock, is leaving Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Bernice leaves Emmerdale?

Actress Samantha Giles, who plays Bernice Blackstock, is rumoured to be leaving the soap at some point this year. While the details haven’t been confirmed yet, her exit could come in the upcoming months.

But under what circumstances will Bernice be leaving the village? And what will it mean for Bob?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

