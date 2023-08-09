Dodgy Harry on Emmerdale against soap logo and background (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Emmerdale fan predicts newcomer Harry is the dad of another villager

Could dirty Harry have blood ties to the village?

By Joel Harley

An Emmerdale fan has predicted that newcomer Harry might already have family in the village.

The soap recently introduced Harry as a shady associate of Nate’s new boss, Corey. Nate learned that Harry is up to no good, conducting his dodgy business behind Caleb’s back.

Suspicious Caleb asked Nate to keep an eye on Corey and report back if he found that Corey was up to no good. Happy with the extra cash he was earning, Nate kept quiet… but is beginning to have his doubts.

Harry looking smug on Emmerdale
Dodgy Harry joined the soap this week (Credit: ITV)

Harry’s game isn’t exactly clear, but one viewer thinks that he might already have ties to the village. Could he be related to someone in town?

Emmerdale fan predicts family ties for dodgy Harry

Writing on Reddit, this fan shared their theory, suggesting that Harry could be related to one villager. This fan thinks that Harry could be none other than Chloe Harris’s father.

“What if… the guy in Nate’s new boss/ new dodgy character that we saw last night (Harry) is actually Chloe Harris’ father?” the fan asked.

Corey and Harry on Emmerdale
Could Harry be Chloe’s father? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans recall Chloe’s family history

“Completely forgot about her dodgy dad they completely tell, don’t show’d that whole thing,” another commented, remembering how the soap had teased Chloe’s less-than-savory father already.

“I’m pretty sure he was supposed to arrive last year or the year before?” another fan said, noting that her dad has long been overdue an appearance on the soap.

Could Harry be Chloe Harris’s estranged father?

Corey and Nate talk on Emmerdale
Corey warns Nate not to mess with Harry (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Corey warns Nate about Harry’s wrath

This storyline continues tonight (Wednesday, August 9) as worried Nate tries to get out of doing a job with Harry. He tells Corey that Caleb might be onto their underhand dealings, and attempts to back out of the job.

But Corey warns Nate that Harry’s wrath could be far worse. Is Nate in too deep with shady Harry?

Emmerdale - Chloe Refuses To Let Mack Into Reuben's Life

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

