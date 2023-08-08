Emmerdale spoilers: Bob dead after lashing out at Liam?

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week it’s revealed Bob has a heart attack after punching Liam.

With Bob continuing to struggling following the revelation of Wendy’s affair with the dishy doctor he can’t control his temper.

But will he be okay when he lashes out and then collapses with chest pains?

Angry Bob can’t control his temper (Credit: ITV)

Bob’s anger boils over in Emmerdale spoilers

As the week kicks off Bob is still feeling angry about Wendy and Liam. Wendy realises she has to act to put his mind at rest and makes a big decision.

Arriving at Liam’s house, Wendy gives him her resignation. Liam is stunned, but understands and Wendy is grateful he’s letting her go so she can repair things with Bob.

Meanwhile, Bob is still taking his bad mood out on everyone. In the firing line this time is young Archie who’s playing football outside the B&B. Grumpy Bob throws Archie’s football into the air in a tantrum.

Everyone is stunned when Bob lashes out (Credit: ITV)

However he then notices Wendy leaving Liam’s place and immediately concludes they are still having an affair behind his back.

Furious, Bob marches over and punches Liam in the face. As the villagers try to calm him, Bob can’t control his temper and throws the ball at Liam as well!

Things take a turn when Bob clutches his chest in pain (Credit: ITV)

Bob has a heart attack

Things take a turn as Bob starts to have chest pains. It’s clear he’s having a heart attack and an ambulance is called. Both Liam and Wendy feel terrible, thinking they’ve caused this.

The next day, Bob wakes in his hospital bed and is emotional as he thinks about his heart attack. Wendy is relieved about him coming round.

Meanwhile, back in the village, Brenda is on the warpath for Wendy. She blames her for Bob’s condition. But Bernice tries to calm her down and tells her she needs to support Bob not play the blame game.

Will Liam’s apology make a difference? (Credit: ITV)

Can Bob forgive and forget?

Later, at the hospital, Liam arrives to see Bob. He apologises for everything, but will Bob forgive him?

And is Bob being truthful about everything himself? What’s really going on here?

