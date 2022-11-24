Why is Michelle Hardwick leaving Emmerdale? Is Vanessa leaving for good?

Emmerdale will see Vanessa Woodfield leaving the village after accepting a job in Canada. This comes as she alienates friend and co-worker Rhona, and partner Suzy.

But is Vanessa leaving the Emmerdale for good?

It has been confirmed that actress Michelle Hardwick, who plays Vanessa, is leaving the soap.

But why is Vanessa leaving Emmerdale?

Will she be coming back?

Vanessa makes a decision about her future (Credit: ITV)

Why is Michelle Hardwick leaving Emmerdale?

It was announced that Michelle would be leaving Emmerdale to go on maternity leave.

Recently Michelle gave birth to her second child with wife, Kate Brooks, who is the executive producer of Emmerdale.

The soap has written Vanessa out to make time for Michelle’s pregnancy and maternity leave.

Why is Vanessa leaving Emmerdale?

With shares of the veterinary practice up for sale, and having been offered a job in Canada, Vanessa has decided to leave the village.

Having gotten into a drunken argument with Rhona over the future of the practice, Vanessa cemented her decision to leave Emmerdale.

She currently plans to leave with partner Suzy.

However, Emmerdale spoilers for next week have revealed that Vanessa and Suzy will split before she leaves the village.

After finding Suzy and Leyla giggling together, Vanessa jumps to the wrong conclusion (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Vanessa and Suzy split before she leaves the village

When she comes across Leyla and Suzy giggling together, she assumes that both of them are using again.

Angering Suzy with the accusation, the pair argue.

As they fight, they come to the realisation that it’s the end of days for their relationship.

As Vanessa leaves the village, she does so tearfully and alone.

But is the door open for her return?

Vanessa bids farewell to Rhona (Credit: ITV)

Will Vanessa return to Emmerdale?

Vanessa’s exit from the village is anything but final, with Vanessa leaving alive and healthy.

It is believed that Michelle will return to the soap once she is finished her maternity leave and ready to return to the show.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

