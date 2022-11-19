Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick has announced the birth of her second baby alongside a cute photo.

Michelle, who plays Vanessa Woodfield in Emmerdale, shared an adorable photo to Instagram showing her baby girl shortly after giving birth.

She shared a second picture of the little girl in her car seat while wrapped up in a warm coat and hat.

The actress captioned the post: “Introducing Betty Brooks to the world!

“Betty made a cheeky early appearance on Tuesday 15th November weighing 5lb 10ozs. We all love you so much our beautiful Betty B.”

Fans gushed over the post and congratulated Michelle and her wife, Kate Brooks.

One person commented: “She’s beautiful you two, just beautiful! So many congratulations and what a name, big big big love to you all.”

Emmerdale’s Michelle Hardwick has welcomed her second child with Kate Brooks (Credit: ITV)

Another said: “The most beautiful name for a little beauty! Congrats to you and Kate.”

A third wrote: “Congratulations Michelle and Kate! Welcome to the world, beautiful Betty. She’s absolutely gorgeous.”

Betty made a cheeky early appearance on Tuesday 15th November weighing 5lb 10ozs.

It comes after Michelle and Kate revealed they were expecting a little girl on Loose Women in August.

The couple already share son Teddy, two.

Speaking on Loose Women, Michelle opened up about their IVF journey and revealed the donor is the same one they used for Teddy.

Kate Brooks and Michelle Hardwick already have son Teddy together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Michelle and Kate on Loose Women

Michelle said: “It was as simple as, ‘what characteristics, what colour hair’ and we were like ‘we don’t really know, as long as they’re kind and a lovely person,’ but they sent through two donor CVs.”

She added: “I’m 46 now, so when we started with Teddy, my eggs weren’t going to be amazing.”

Kate added: “I was 37, so even for me, it was still touch and go as to whether they’d get a lot of eggs.

“But luckily for us I was pretty fertile.”

Michelle and Kate announced their second pregnancy on Instagram in July.

At the time, Michelle said on Instagram: “We are super excited about our gorgeous news!

“I’m 20 weeks today and can almost rest a cup of tea on my bump.”

The couple had welcomed their son Teddy in October 2020.

They married in 2019 at the late Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee.

They didn’t have any family or friends at the ceremony, however they celebrated with a huge party once they were back home.

