Emmerdale’s Michelle Hardwick reveals baby gender on Loose Women

Michelle Hardwick, who plays Vanessa Woodfield in Emmerdale has revealed the gender of her second baby live on Loose Women.

Appearing with her wife, show producer Kate Brooks, Michelle excitedly gave details of her pregnancy, including whether it’s a boy or girl.

The couple already share son Teddy, who is nearly two.

Michelle Hardwick has announced her second baby’s gender (Credit: ITV)

Michelle Hardwick reveals baby gender

And Michelle happily announced Teddy is going to have a little sister.

It’s a girl!

The 46-year-old also told the presenters about their IVF journey.

The donor is the same one they used for Teddy, so the siblings will be biologically related.

“We didn’t really know much about it,” Michelle admitted.

“It was as simple as: ‘what characteristics, what colour hair’ and we were like ‘we don’t really know, as long as they’re kind and a lovely person’, but they sent through two donor CVs.”

The couple revealed they couldn’t see a photo of the donor and they just wanted to choose someone who was “kind, intelligent and had good family attributes”.

They haven’t met the donor, but when Teddy is 18 he can be in touch with his biological father.

Of the decision for Michelle to carry their babies, the actress shared: “I’m 46 now, so when we started with Teddy, my eggs weren’t going to be amazing.”

Kate added: “I was 37, so even for me, it was still touch and go as to whether they’d get a lot of eggs.

“But luckily for us I was pretty fertile.”

Denise Welch interjected and asked: “You’re 46?!”

Michelle and Kate have been married for three years (Credit: ITV)

Michelle Hardwick announces pregnany

Michelle revealed the news of her second pregnancy last month on her Instagram account.

She shared an adorable picture of Teddy and said she was already 20 weeks along!

The baby is due in Winter 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Hardwick (@missmichellehardwick)

Michelle Hardwick expecting second baby

Michelle captioned the snap: “We are super excited about our gorgeous news!

“I’m 20 weeks today and can almost rest a cup of tea on my bump,” followed by a baby emoji and the hashtag ‘big brother’.

Co-stars and friends rushed to congratulate them.

“Waaaaaa! Best news ever, so much love to you guys x,” said Anna Nightingale who played Andrea Tate.

“FINALLY!!! I can tell my Dad and Brother now,” shared Lisa Riley (Mandy Dingle). “Love to you both, You know how elated we are for you!! So much love.”

Meanwhile, Charlie Condou who played Marcus Dent in Coronation Street said: “Amazing!! Congratulations.”

Fans also sent their well-wishes to the parents-to-be.

Will these two have a happy ever after? (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa on Emmerdale

Michelle plays Vanessa on Emmerdale.

She has had a rocky road with new love Suzy on screen recently.

After finding out Suzy gave Holly Barton the money to buy the drugs that killed her, the couple split.

But they reunited, only to be rocked once more by Leyla’s Cavanagh’s overdose.

Will they get back together and make it work this time?

