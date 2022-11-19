Emmerdale spoilers: Heartbreak as tragic village couple split for good

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Liam and Leyla have a difficult conversation and decide to split for good.

The couple realise that their marriage isn’t working and take their wedding rings off.

Is it truly the end of the road for Liam and Leyla in Emmerdale spoilers?

The couple have been through hell and back (Credit: ITV)

Liam and Leyla have been through a lot together

Liam and Leyla have shared many memories together.

Unfortunately, these memories come with a tinge of sadness and misery.

Leyla struggled to be Liam’s shoulder to cry on when Leanna got murdered by Meena.

Later, it was Liam who was left needing to be the supportive one when Leyla got shot – again, by Meena.

More recently, Leyla has been trying to overcome her drug addiction.

With Leyla spending time in rehab, the couple decided to go to couple’s counselling sessions to work on their issues.

However, the tension between the two of them has become unbearable, so much so that Liam even kissed his ex, Bernice.

They both have been desperately trying to cling on to a broken marriage.

It’s the end of the road (Credit: ITV)

Liam and Leyla split up

Next week, Liam and Leyla realise that they’re just no good for each other anymore.

They try one last attempt to save their marriage, but silence soon fills the air.

Liam then addresses the elephant in the room and says that their relationship is now only associated with misery and tragedy.

They both decide to end their marriage.

They’re emotional as they take off their wedding rings and reflect on what this means for them.

Acknowledging that it was simply impossible to save their marriage, despite trying, the pair part ways.

Later on, Leyla tells Priya what just happened.

She’s devastated and seeks comfort from her friend.

Will Priya be able to get Leyla to look on the bright side?

Is this truly the end of Liam and Leyla’s marriage?

