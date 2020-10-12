Emmerdale: Michelle Hardwick announces birth of baby

Emmerdale stars have congratulated Michelle Hardwick after she announced the birth of her baby son.

Michelle and her Emmerdale producer wife, Kate Brooks, revealed the news on social media.

Alongside pictures of their newborn son, Michelle wrote: “On Friday 9th October this handsome little chap entered the world.

“Edward ‘Teddy’ Peter Brooks we are so in love with you “ourlittleTeddyboy.”

Emmerdale stars were quick to comment saying congratulations.

Emma Atkins, who plays Charity Dingle, wrote: “Beautiful.”

Danny Miller, who plays Aaron Dingle, commented: “Congratulations.”

Olivia Bromley, who plays Dawn Taylor, added: “Oh, wonderful news. Congratulations to you both.”

Emma commented on Michelle’s post (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coronation Street stars also sent congratulation messages to the couple.

Sair Khan, who plays Alya Nazir, wrote: “Congratulations to you both. Hello and welcome gorgeous Teddy.”

Alan Halsall said: “So happy for you both. Congratulations.”

Julia Goulding, who plays Shona Platt, commented: “He’s so beautiful. Congratulations to you both.”

Emmerdale: Michelle and Kate

Earlier this year Michelle and Kate announced that the actress is pregnant with their first child.

Michelle plays Vanessa, but has been off-screen for months due to the pandemic (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale’s Jay Kontzle teases more trauma for Dawn and Billy when Malone’s body is found

Michelle kept fans updated throughout her pregnancy and last month the couple had a socially distanced mini baby shower.

Emmerdale: Vanessa’s return to screens

This week, Michelle’s character Vanessa and Charity will reunite using the power of technology.

Currently Vanessa is staying with her mum off-screen. However Charity has been worried about her relationship with her fiancée after she began dodging her calls.

Vanessa and Charity have a video call. But will Charity start to feel better? (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale fans predict steamy affair for Jamie Tate and Luke Posner

But in the upcoming scenes Charity’s relationship paranoia subsides when she has a virtual anniversary meal with Vanessa.

This is done using a mannequin with a tablet stuck to its head and Vanessa’s face on the screen.

Emmerdale airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.