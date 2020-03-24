The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Tuesday 24th March 2020
Emmerdale: Jacob Gallagher's new hair divides fans

Jacob has had long hair for quite some time!

By Charlotte Rodrigues
Emmerdale character Jacob Gallagher has left fans divided with his latest hair transformation.

For a long time, viewers weren't keen on Jacob's long-haired look and, back in August last year, he decided to start tying his hair up in a bun.

In January he went for the chop, but now he's gone even more drastic with a very 'bouffy' top but very short on the sides.

Jacob has been wearing his hair in a bun for months (Credit: ITV)

He debuted his new look in last night's episode (Monday, March 23).

Emmerdale viewers are divided over Jacob's new hair (Credit: ITV Hub)

Read More: Emmerdale's Mark Womack reveals wife Samantha 'criticises' him over  new role

However Jacob's new do left Emmerdale fans divided. Some love it...

Others on the other hand, weren't so keen.

After last night's episode, viewers were convinced that Jacob is baby Theo's dad.

In the episode, the villagers gathered for Theo, Eve and Harry's joint christening.

As they went to the church, David told vicar Harriet he hadn't received his parental responsibility from the courts.

A DNA test revealed David is Theo's dad (Credit: ITV Hub)

Read More: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Rhona has huge news for Moira

But when he got home, he was surprised to see his parental responsibility order had arrived.

As he looked at Jacob, he said: "It's official, I'm his dad" leaving viewers wondering if David really is Theo's father.

Could Jacob be Theo's dad in Emmerdale?

Emmerdale fans know Jacob was groomed by David's girlfriend, Maya Stepney.

After she was released from prison, it was revealed to viewers she was pregnant.

Maya groomed Jacob (Credit: ITV)

On Christmas Day she left the tot on David's doorstep and later Jacob and David both took a DNA test.

David then asked Dr Liam Cavanagh to ensure the results said he is the father, no matter what.

Despite Liam's refusal to change the results, viewers can't help but wonder if David really is Theo's dad.

What do you think?

The next episode of Emmerdale is tonight on ITV at 7pm.

Emmerdale's scheduling pattern will be changing due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will air Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV from Monday 30th March.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

