Emmerdale: Jacob Gallagher's new hair divides fans

Emmerdale character Jacob Gallagher has left fans divided with his latest hair transformation.

For a long time, viewers weren't keen on Jacob's long-haired look and, back in August last year, he decided to start tying his hair up in a bun.

In January he went for the chop, but now he's gone even more drastic with a very 'bouffy' top but very short on the sides.

Jacob has been wearing his hair in a bun for months (Credit: ITV)

He debuted his new look in last night's episode (Monday, March 23).

Emmerdale viewers are divided over Jacob's new hair (Credit: ITV Hub)

However Jacob's new do left Emmerdale fans divided. Some love it...

#emmerdale glad to see Jacob with a proper haircut — John Bramall OBE (@guyfoxy) March 23, 2020

Jacob though 😍 Loving the new haircut ❤️ #Emmerdale — Sakina L (@sakina_53) March 23, 2020

Glad Jacob chopped the ridiculous hair off #Emmerdale — Shaheen (@topgooner100) March 23, 2020

Jacob has finally got a haircut & got rid of that ridiculous ponytail! #Emmerdale — 𝒜𝓃𝒾𝓉𝒶 🦊🔥📸 #StayHomeSaveLives (@FoxFyrePhotos) March 23, 2020

Others on the other hand, weren't so keen.

Geez!! What has happened to Jacob's head 😱 #emmerdale — Susan Barnard (@mrssbarnard) March 23, 2020

#Emmerdale Jacob's hair has gone from silly to silly! — Val Saunders (@ValerieSaunder1) March 23, 2020

After last night's episode, viewers were convinced that Jacob is baby Theo's dad.

In the episode, the villagers gathered for Theo, Eve and Harry's joint christening.

As they went to the church, David told vicar Harriet he hadn't received his parental responsibility from the courts.

A DNA test revealed David is Theo's dad (Credit: ITV Hub)

But when he got home, he was surprised to see his parental responsibility order had arrived.

As he looked at Jacob, he said: "It's official, I'm his dad" leaving viewers wondering if David really is Theo's father.

Could Jacob be Theo's dad in Emmerdale?

Emmerdale fans know Jacob was groomed by David's girlfriend, Maya Stepney.

After she was released from prison, it was revealed to viewers she was pregnant.

Maya groomed Jacob (Credit: ITV)

On Christmas Day she left the tot on David's doorstep and later Jacob and David both took a DNA test.

David then asked Dr Liam Cavanagh to ensure the results said he is the father, no matter what.

Despite Liam's refusal to change the results, viewers can't help but wonder if David really is Theo's dad.

What do you think?

The next episode of Emmerdale is tonight on ITV at 7pm.

Emmerdale's scheduling pattern will be changing due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will air Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV from Monday 30th March.

