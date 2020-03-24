Emmerdale SPOILERS: Rhona has huge news for Moira

Emmerdale favourite Rhona Goskirk gets huge news next week that leads to her making a shocking proposition to Moira Dingle.

Emmerdale fans will know that Moira's farm business has been suffering lately thanks to rustlers roaming the area.

She then lost her prize bull, Bertie, when he was senselessly killed by corrupt copper Malone.

Rhona and Moira have a heart-to-heart next week (Credit: ITV)

But as she opens up to her friend Rhona next week, it seems she has given the vet some food for thought.

The pair have a good heart-to-heart up on the farm, with Moria confessing her financial woes.

Meanwhile Rhona talks about how much she has been struggling since Graham died.

Read more: Emmerdale's Harvey Rogerson being homeschooled during isolation

But it seems Graham might still be watching over Rhona because later in the week she gets a shock call to tell her that he has left her some money.

Rhona tells Paddy, Chas and Marlon that Graham has left her a substantial amount of cash.

Rhona tells Moira she has been struggling, while Moira confesses to financial problems (Credit: ITV)

But while she is planning to honour Graham's memory by investing in something he would approve of, Kim Tate obviously has other ideas.

Kim tells Rhona that she won't let her gets her hands on Graham's cash, despite the fact it is rightfully hers.

Read more: Coronation Street and Emmerdale hit back at pub scene complaints from viewers

Kim then rubs salt into the wound by telling Rhona that she still blames her for Graham's death.

Moira and Rhona are going into business together (Credit: ITV)

Later she decides she is going to put the money to great use by announcing to Moira that she would like to invest in her business.

However, Rhona's business proposition comes with one condition. She wants to honour Graham's legacy together.

Will Moira agree?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Emmerdale’s scheduling pattern will be changing due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will air Monday to Friday at 7pm on ITV from Monday 30th March.

Do you think Rhona and Moira will make a good team? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!