Emmerdale viewers convinced Jacob is Theo's father as David gets parental responsibility

Emmerdale viewers are convinced Jacob Gallagher is actually baby Theo's father after last night's episode of the soap (Monday, March 23).

Maya left a baby on Jacob and David's doorstep (Credit: ITV)

What did the DNA test say?

David Metcalfe was shocked on Christmas Day when his ex-girlfriend Maya Stepney , who had been grooming David's son 16-year-old son Jacob, left a baby on their doorstep.

A DNA test appeared to prove David was Theo's father, but after last night's episode, viewers aren't convinced.

Theo had a joint christening with Chas and Paddy's daughter, Eve, and Victoria's son, Harry.

I still think Jacob is Theo's dad.

David was concerned his parental responsibility hadn't come through, but managed to enjoy the day.

After the christening, Jacob and David took Theo home, where the letter David had been waiting for was sitting on the doormat.

Viewers think Jacob is Theo's biological dad (Credit: ITV Hub)

As Jacob cuddled his little brother, David told him: "It's official, I'm his dad."

But viewers aren't convinced it's that easy. They now think Jacob is Theo's dad.

On Emmerdale's official Instagram page, a picture of David handing Theo to Jacob was uploaded.

Is David really the daddy?

Some viewers are convinced that scene could be a hint that David is not Theo's biological dad.

One wrote: "It's obvious that Jacob is the real father."

A second commented: "But is he?" in reference to the show's caption quoting David revealing he's officially Theo's dad.

A third said: "Jacob defo the real dad."

A fourth added: "It's probably wee Jakey's baby."

Viewers on Twitter also believe Jacob is Theo's dad.

I still think that Jacob is Theo’s dad 🤔 #Emmerdale — Cerys Emily ♡ (@Cerys_Emily_x) March 23, 2020

The baby landed on David's doorstep on Christmas Day with a note from Maya, but no indication who the father was.

David and Jacob had a DNA test done to find out the truth.

Dr Liam Cavanagh did the test. David asked him to make sure the results said David was the father.

David asked Liam to make sure the DNA results said he was Theo's father (Credit: ITV)

Although Liam refused, viewers can't help but wonder if he did switch up the results.

In fact, some believe Liam himself could be the father.

Emmerdale's scheduling pattern will be changing due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will air Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV from Monday 30th March.

